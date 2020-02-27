Sewell Auto Tech unveiled

The long partnership between Odessa College and The Sewell Family of Companies came to fruition Thursday with the grand opening of the Sewell Auto Tech building.

Don Wood, vice president for institutional advancement, said the single word that comes to mind is “wow.”

“People who come by this facility say it’s the finest facility of its kind in the United States,” Wood said.

Located on seven acres at 2425 E. Eighth St., the structure was designed by JSA Architects, built by Onyx Contractors and features racing colors that blend together as though screaming down a racetrack.

OC broke ground on Sewell Auto Tech in August 2018 after Collin Sewell and the Sewell family donated the old Sewell Ford campus to the college for the facility’s construction. The construction of the building was funded in part by a $6.2 million grant from the Odessa Development Corp.

It covers 37,000 square feet and includes seven classrooms, 12 teaching bays, four diesel teaching bays and labs for diesel engines, automotive engines and transmissions. It also houses the Professional Truck Driving Academy with state-of-the art driving simulators, as well as paved parking and driving courses, a news release said.

Sewell Family of Companies President Collin Sewell said the partnership between Odessa College, his family and the Odessa Development Corp. was a three-way combo “to say what do we do to create opportunities for young people in our community.

“So Odessa College, Sewell Ford and my parents and I partnered to say we’ll give you the land to be able to build this facility, but it was really the Odessa Development Corp. in a three-way partnership to make this a reality,” Sewell said.

“I think today … we celebrate the opening of a building. But for me what I’m really excited about is less about the building and rather the opportunities that it’s going to create for young people in our community. And I think there are tons of young men and women trying to decide what they want to do when they grow up,’ Sewell said.

“They’re trying to understand what a career looks like for them, what they could really accomplish. … I think the challenge is that sometimes dreams are hard to visualize and the hope with this building and the hope with what Sewell Auto Tech can do is it can take a dream and turn it into a vision, which allows them to see if they can make a new reality for themselves and that’s really what we hope for this building,” Sewell said.

The original building was built here in 1968 by Sewell’s father Ron. Then in 2012, OC President Gregory Williams and Collin Sewell made an agreement to turn the building into an automotive technology campus.

“Then because of the economy and delays that happened, we weren’t able to turn the building over to them until about 18 months ago. Then they went to work on making this a reality, so two years immediately but a whole lot longer before that,” Sewell said, adding that there are two components.

“One is the traditional mainstream Sewell Auto Tech program where a student can learn to become an automotive technician,” he said.

“But there’s a specialty partnership with Ford Motor Co. that is a Ford Asset Training rogram. Ford became the fourth partner in this project to be able to create a specific certification for Ford-certified technicians throughout the region, so that’s why you see all these Ford vehicles here. They were donated by Ford to use as test repair vehicles for these students,” Sewell said.

“All of those students in the Ford Asset Training Program will be sponsored by Ford dealers from throughout the state and they will be on scholarships to go to school here,” Sewell said.

In his remarks, Williams said those who go through the program will be able to make more than six figures in the marketplace in this high demand field.

“This is generation-changing, family-tree adjusting stuff that we’re doing here,” Williams said.

One of Sewell’s favorite parts of the building is a photo of Oscar Jimenez on the legacy wall. Jimenez was the longest serving member in the Sewell Family of Companies and he passed away last year. He had been with the firm for 45 years.

“Unfortunately, Oscar didn’t get to see this building open, but that’s my favorite part,” Sewell said.

Ector County ISD Executive Director of Career and Technical Education Carla Byrne said the building represents an amazing opportunity for ECISD students in auto tech to experience state-of-the-art facilities and equipment. This will help them be more and better prepared for the workforce, Byrne said.

“It’s just an opportunity that we could not pass up and we are so grateful to Odessa College and our partnership with them that they always included us from the very starting point of this program. Their whole intent was to include ECISD, so we feel like it’s our facility, too,” she said.

OC students Alan Jimenez and Amanda Soto said the building is a “big upgrade.

“There’s a lot more room to work around with a lot more equipment, better tools. Like I said, it’s just a lot to take in and it gets us really excited to be able to work (in) this great facility,” Jimenez said.

New automotive and diesel technology program classes start every eight weeks with weekend and summer classes available. Starting in fall 2020, the program will include the Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET), which provides students the chance to alternate for eight weeks in the classroom and eight weeks with their sponsoring Ford or Lincoln dealer over a two-year period. At the end of the two years, students will earn an associate degree and dealer experience.

Students entering the automotive and diesel technology programs learn skills such as troubleshooting, critical thinking, machine and systems repair and vehicle maintenance.

Successful completion of either of these programs prepares students for entry-level carers in technical and service specialist positions within the automotive and diesel technology fields. Students also are prepared to take the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification exam, the release said.