Safety, security, improvement plans reviewed at workshop

Steps that have been taken to make Ector County ISD campuses more secure and the process campuses are undergoing to make improvements under state standards were hashed out by board members during a workshop.

Superintendent Scott Muri said safety and security has been an opportunity not only for ECISD but schools around the nation.

Officials from the ECISD police department, counseling, student support, technology and facilities talked about what is in place and what is being implemented to make schools safer.

Mental health and wellness, which will be a priority of the Student Health Advisory Council this year, is part of safety and security.

Alicia Syverson, assistant superintendent of student and school support, said the district has a seat on the resiliency task force which is focusing on long range planning to move the community back to normal after the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

District personnel had undergone training before the shooting, which helped, Syverson said.

Officer Aaron Marrero talked about the standard response protocol in place across the district and state in case of everything from emergencies to drills.

Lt. Scott McKown told the board there are 29 officers in the police department, including two canine officers, two gang officers and two police investigators.

Officers are trained in ALERRT, Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, and ECISD serves as a training hub, McKown said.

He said the department is very involved in student Crime Stoppers and a tip line is in place to report bullying.

School alarms are monitored 24 hours a day and there are 1,735 cameras in the district that are monitored by dispatchers the entire time they are on shift, McKown said.

Bearacade door stops serve as extra protection on campuses.

Chief Operations Officer Patrick Young said controlled access is finished at Odessa High School and is expected to be complete at Permian High School this week. Controlled access also in place at many campuses and the project is expected to be complete by the end of the semester, Young said.

Controlled access and secure fencing were paid for by the tax ratification election that passed in November 2018.

Chief Technology Officer Kellie Wilks said technology plays a big part in detecting and preventing events. Technology is used to record and surveil, but no technology is as valuable as a human, she said.

On the academic side, Dalia Benavides, executive director of secondary education, and Annette Macias, director of accountability, assessment & school improvement, presented on the process required by the Texas Education Agency to improve the district’s 16 failing campuses.

They will report back regularly to the board on progress.