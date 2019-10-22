  • October 22, 2019

Odessa YMCA to host Harvest Festival on Friday - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa YMCA to host Harvest Festival on Friday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 6:16 pm

Odessa YMCA to host Harvest Festival on Friday STAFF REPORT Odessa American

The Odessa YMCA will be hosting the 2019 Harvest Festival this weekend.

According to a news release, the 2019 Harvest Fest is scheduled for Friday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1111 Padewood Ave. in Odessa, the future site of the Odessa YMCA Learning Center.

The Harvest Festival will feature live music, food trucks, face painting, a haunted house, hay rides, a pumpkin decorating contest, a costume contest, a parade , games and much more.

All games will be four tickets to play. Tickets will be sold for $5 for 20 tickets, $10 for 40 tickets and $15 for 60 tickets.

There will also be wristbands sold for $20 which will cover all the games, but they will not cover the haunted house, which will be $10, or the hayride, which will be $5.

For more information, visit the Odessa YMCA webpage at www.odessaymca.org.

Posted in , on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 6:16 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
64°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 64°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 84°/Low 55°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 60°/Low 34°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]