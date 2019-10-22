Odessa YMCA to host Harvest Festival on Friday

The Odessa YMCA will be hosting the 2019 Harvest Festival this weekend.

According to a news release, the 2019 Harvest Fest is scheduled for Friday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1111 Padewood Ave. in Odessa, the future site of the Odessa YMCA Learning Center.

The Harvest Festival will feature live music, food trucks, face painting, a haunted house, hay rides, a pumpkin decorating contest, a costume contest, a parade , games and much more.

All games will be four tickets to play. Tickets will be sold for $5 for 20 tickets, $10 for 40 tickets and $15 for 60 tickets.

There will also be wristbands sold for $20 which will cover all the games, but they will not cover the haunted house, which will be $10, or the hayride, which will be $5.

For more information, visit the Odessa YMCA webpage at www.odessaymca.org.