Positive COVID-19 test brings new meal team on site

Parents who regularly pick up school meals at Gonzales Elementary may have noticed new faces distributing meals last week, and they will continue to see those new faces this week. Friday night, Ector County ISD leaders learned one of the school nutrition workers tested positive for COVID-19. This employee was on the cafeteria team at Gonzales Elementary School, a news release said.

She worked only inside the cafeteria and had no direct contact with families picking up meals. All of our school nutrition workers, those inside as well as those outside on the serving line, are supplied with and instructed to wear the proper personal protective equipment and maintain social distancing during meal service, the release said.

This employee last worked on May 1. On the evening of May 5, she informed her supervisor that one of her family members tested positive for COVID-19 and she was scheduled to be tested the next day, the release said. Taking all necessary precautions, that same day, ECISD informed the other members of the Gonzales Elementary cafeteria team and told them to begin self-quarantining. All of our kitchens are cleaned and sanitized throughout meal service and at the end of each work day. After the Gonzales kitchen was thoroughly sanitized, a new cafeteria team was put in place last week to continue serving meals at the school, the release said.

Friday night, the results of this employee’s test came back positive. ECISD has consulted with health department officials who agreed with the actions already taken and support continued use of Gonzales Elementary as a meal site, the release said. The district wants to make sure families who get meals at Gonzales Elementary are aware of this and reassure them Ector County ISD will continue to take all safety precautions while working to meet the needs of our students, families and the community as a whole.