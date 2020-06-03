  • June 3, 2020

Former Permian runner Garcia hosting Stride for What's Right

COMMUNITY: Former Permian runner Garcia hosting Stride for What's Right

Posted: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 4:57 pm

Odessa American

Former Permian and incoming UTPB freshman runner Joshua Garcia announced a new event on social media this week, Stride For What’s Right. The run/walk will take place on June 11 at 7:30 a.m. beginning at the UTPB soccer fields before making its way towards the perimeter of the campus.

In a statement on social media, Garcia said that he is dedicating the run to those “who have been wrongfully profiled and killed due to their race or color of their skin,” referring to the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Garcia added that anyone in the community is welcome to join at any time. The run/walk is expected to be a distance of 3.5 miles.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

