  • August 23, 2019

PHS student arrested

PHS student arrested

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 4:28 pm

PHS student arrested Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 17-year-old male Permian High School student was arrested Friday by Ector County ISD police on multiple charges.

A news release said the student was acting erratically in a hallway and, when confronted by an assistant principal walked out of the school, then ran away from ECISD police officers. Officers chased him and caught him across the street from the campus. They found him with a handgun and drugs and arrested him on multiple charges.

Public Information Officer Mike Adkins said he was charged with places weapons prohibited, a felony 2, possession of a controlled substance, felony 3, and evading arrest, a class A misdemeanor.

The release said ECISD is committed to safe schools for students and staff.

“Weapons and drugs will not be tolerated on campus. We will prosecute to the fullest extent possible,” Superintendent Scott Muri said in the release. “We want to thank those who reported the student’s behavior, and the assistant principal and the officers who responded right away. I believe in the adage ‘if you say something.’ That is the first line of defense in keeping our schools safe.”

