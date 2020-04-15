MCH trying plasma to treat COVID-19 patients

Medical Center Hospital is using plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat patients with the disease.

“Our body has its own immunologic properties to help fight disease processes. Because this is a new disease to humans, there are inherent capabilities of our body to fight disease and we expect that this is no different from other disease processes, even though we have not encountered this before and our body will make a defense mechanism to fight it. So those individuals that recover from the disease potentially have that immunologic response to fighting it and we’re going to use the plasma to help those that are struggling to fight it,” said Dr. Donald Davenport, chief of staff and interim chief medical officer at MCH.

The original concept came from people in Europe who had already fought the disease, so Davenport said MCH is taking what they experienced in an attempt to help patients here.

The plasma being used at the hospital comes from people in the United States who have recovered from COVID-19 or that have been asymptomatic and recovered from it.

“They would have tested positive for it and didn’t have symptoms, or weren’t necessarily sick enough to be in the hospital or have recovered from a hospitalization,” Davenport said.

The first dose was administered to a patient who was in critical condition on April 9.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons referenced two patients April 13 who have received coronavirus convalescent plasma and have not improved. One is a 55-year-old woman who remains in critical condition and intubated. Timmons said the woman received the plasma on April 9th and they have not seen much change in her condition. A 60-year-old man was the other patient to receive his first dose plasma on Sunday and is also still in critical condition while intubated.

“We were able to obtain plasma from a recovered individual from San Antonio that we were able to use to attempt to treat the patient,” Davenport said.

Because the treatment is somewhat investigational and the “results are very unclear at this time, the time for potential improvement is unknown. It could be a couple days after the patient is treated up until a week or so. And in some individuals it may not help at all,” he said.

“Because this is an investigational concept, really what we’re trying to establish is is there going to be some benefit to the patient without their being (an) overtly risky situation. There’s not too many risks that would be associated with transfusing a patient with plasma. The benefits for those who are critically ill certainly would outweigh the potential risks involved,” Davenport said.

Permission to try the treatment had to be obtained from the patient or family members if the patient was unable to give consent. “Then there is the other administrative side of it through the FDA that we’ve got to get an OK to do it,” he said.

Asked if the hospital would see how this patient does before trying it on others, Davenport said they would continue to move forward with it.

“I think the concept and the idea that we have is we’re going to continue to move forward with this we are going to working with Vitalant, or what used to be United Blood Services, to go to the community and identify those individuals that were either asymptomatic and have recovered from the virus, or those that were symptomatic and have recovered from the virus and ask for donations of plasma to be able to treat more patients as they come along,” Davenport said.

He said the Mayo Clinic is one of the research hospitals working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to establish guidelines with regard to this.

“And that’s exactly what it is. It’s trying to figure out, because this came on so quickly and it affects so many people, trying to figure out what our options are from a treatment standpoint, recognizing that some of these treatments are new and have to be identified because the virus is so life threatening to individuals. There’s some benefit in utilizing some things we don’t really have good answers to as to whether they’re going to work,” Davenport said.

He added that there are likely more people in the community affected by COVID-19, but many of them can be treated or monitored under quarantine rather than being hospitalized, which is a good thing with regard to resources that would be needed in the hospital to treat more patients.

“If we can watch them at home, treat them at home that’s much more beneficial than being in the hospital so I think what you’ll see as the numbers increase, which I think we kind of expect them to, most of those individuals will be non-hospitalized patients,” Davenport said.

Plasma will be going to patients who are in the critical care unit and worsening from the virus or not improving. Davenport said this is a very small population of patients.

Those involved in the venture are the pathology department, the blood bank within the hospital, physicians caring directly for patients and critical care physicians.

“I’m chief of staff and I’m also interim chief medical officer, so I’ve been drawn into this mix to help and assist with oversight and implementation,” Davenport said. “That’s kind of how I got involved.”

From a learning standpoint, Davenport, who is a surgeon, said the process has been interesting.

“I think in order to attack this disease, which is a new problem for patients, it’s extremely interesting because the conventional ways that we treated patients before don’t work as well which is why now we’ve reached out to alternatives like plasma to help treat them because we’ve encountered something that is new to medicine — new to what we’re used to treating,” he said. ‘

“A lot of what we see is really based on symptoms. What we’ve recognized is that there are patients out there that are at higher risk for developing worsening of the disease process if they’ve got other medical conditions such as diabetes, or they’re immunocompromised for different reasons. That in general can lead to a predisposition for them to get sicker, but to be able to say exactly this person’s going to do fine and the next person is going to do fine, I don’t think we can directly say that because there are healthy individuals that are out there that get the COVID virus and become significantly ill, requiring hospitalization so there’s no good defined patient population that we can identify,” Davenport said.

Defining a target age group for the virus is difficult, he noted.

“No. 1, in most instances younger people aren’t going to get it and when I say younger we’re not seeing the prevalence in the pediatric patient population, probably those under 18. But that’s not to say they’re not going to get it. Typically, you may be seeing it in older individuals, again with multiple medical problems. It may predispose them to the unknown transmission of the virus from person to person. We know that it is a community acquired virus, meaning transmission from person to person,” he said.

“That’s again kind of on a case by case basis with regards to making medical judgment with regards to who needs to be tested and based on suspicion of the symptoms,” Davenport added.

If there were enough tests to test everybody, Davenport said that would be great. But they just don’t have the ability. And if you test someone today and they’re negative, that doesn’t mean in another week or two they won’t be positive.

“… It gives you a false sense of security if you’ve been tested and you’re negative that you’re going to be negative forever and that’s not true either. You always have that potential of being susceptible to transmission, which makes that social distancing part even more important.”

If you’re asymptomatic and you’ve gotten a negative test back, you shouldn’t generally need to be tested again. But if you’re symptomatic and you’re negative, the recommendation is going to be isolation and should your symptoms progress and you get sicker, you would need to be tested again.