Odessa march draws several hundred people

Protesters braved the heat on Wednesday to participate In a Defense of Black Lives march in downtown Odessa in support of Black Lives Matter.

Several hundred people marched peacefully from City Hall on Eighth Street to the Odessa Police Department at Third and Grant.

Elvanisha Johnson, 30, of Odessa marched with her 7-year-old daughter Elisha and said that she wanted to see her children grow up in a safer environment.

“I’m tired of it and I just want it to change,” Johnson said. “I have kids that I’m raising and they want to live equal like everyone else and not be scared of the police whenever they come down the street.”

The march is the second this week with a Sunday downtown event that lasted several hours that was also peaceful.

Gaven Norris, an attorney in Odessa and one of the organizers for the march Wednesday, took a moment to recognize Emily LeShaw. LeShaw was one of the organizers for the March for Change Sunday.

Prior to the march, Norris said that he wanted the community to have another avenue to express themselves freely and peacefully.

“We want people to have their voices heard in a constructive and a positive way,” said Norris. “We know people are hurting, they’re in pain, they’re mad, they’re upset about the things that are happening in the country and they’re upset that they continue happen at a disproportionate rate to black people.

“We want people to voice their anger and then allow those who have that support to support their brothers and sisters in the community.”

Marchers carried signs that included “Black Lives Matter, “No Justice, No Peace” and “Racism is a pandemic” as part of the Black Lives Matter movement in response to the death of Houston native George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last week while being restrained by a police officer who is now charged with murder.

As marchers arrived at the OPD speakers talked about conducting themselves peacefully if they were to run into anti-marchers and also staying together with a unified message.

A city representative along with OPD Chief Michael Gerke were among the group of speakers scheduled to speak at OPD. The protestors arrived at OPD headquarters around 7 p.m.

Prior to that, the crowd heard words from Norris, Rev. Karin Carlson of Mackey Chapel United Methodist Church and Jo Ann Davenport Littleton among others.

Several religious leaders and politicians including State Rep. Brooks Landgraf were also in attendance.

The crowd was uplifted by Carlson’s words to treat others with kindness and compassion.

“May our eyes look at each other’s eyes to know their stories,” Carlson said. “And to get to know your neighbor as we walk and as we step.”

Carlson continued: “Today, we are going to move and as we move, it’s about peace.”

The message was also about to let people have their voices heard. Deputy voter registrars were located at city hall to help register to vote.

Littleton touched on that subject in her remarks to the crowd.

“The way to make change is to make sure that you are a registered voter then become an informed voter,” she said. “Make sure that the people that you elect represent all the people.”

Odessa Police were stationed along the route on 8th Street and down Grant Avenue but no incidents occurred during the initial march.

Since Friday many major cities around the country including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Dallas and Austin have dealt with protests that erupted into full blown riots.

In Houston on Tuesday night about 60,000 people gathered to march for Floyd. In Texas, Tuesday night was quieter and for the most part early curfews were observed and looting and vandalism was not as prevalent as in previous nights.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday declared a state of disaster following a weekend of violent riots.

“Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Abbott said in a statement. “However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive.”