School closure extended to May

Ector County ISD is extending the current school closure through May 1.

This decision is in alignment with the Limited Shelter in Place declared by the Odessa Mayor David Turner and the federal government’s guidance to continue implementing social distancing guidelines through the month of April.

In accordance with this decision, all district activities, contests, and events scheduled through May 1 are cancelled or postponed, a news release said.

“This decision will not change the service of meals, which will continue as it is currently scheduled. Our commitment to remote learning will continue, too, and we will ensure weekly assignment boards are available to our students throughout this time. We have received a tremendous amount of support from our staff and our families as we established this new system for teaching and learning, and we will need that support as we move ahead. The education of our children is a top priority,” the release said.

The statement says the district will continue to evaluate conditions in the local community, as well as receive guidance from the state and federal governments to determine when, or if, the district will be able to resume a regular school schedule this spring.

>> To help protect against the spread of COVID-19 in our community, all district buildings are now closed to public access. Someone will be available to answer the phones and accept deliveries from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, however, buildings will not be open to visits from the public.

Remote learning resources

>> Weekly Assignment Boards, resources and activities are available on the district’s dedicated web page — www.ectorcountyisd.org/covid19.

On other items:

Based on feedback from parents and students, Ector County ISD’s remote learning experience has been adjusted. Additionally, district police are making welfare checks on students the district has contacted but hasn’t heard from.

“We asked all of all of our teachers and administrators to reach out to every ECISD student after spring break. We wanted to make sure that we had a personal connection with every kid, either on email, or telephone call, or voice mail or in some way,” Superintendent Scott Muri said. “We wanted to connect and we have yet to reach all of our students and so starting this week we have tasked the ECISD police officers with conducting home visits. They will start with our seniors first and we’ll kind of work our way down our juniors and our sophomores, but we want to make sure that we reach every student in ECISD to make sure they are aware that we’re doing remote school and just a general welfare check to make sure that they’re OK. We haven’t heard from them yet. We’ve attempted numerous times and it’s important that we connect with each of our students, so our police officers have started this week making those welfare checks on the students that we have yet to reach.”

He said there are a variety of reasons why some students and families haven’t been reached.

“We know that some families have moved in the last few weeks and they just didn’t let us know that and so we still have the kids on the roll. We also have some families we just have bad connection. We don’t have a current phone number, or a current address so the contact information is old and has not updated so that’s going to be the case in some and certainly there could be others that just have not returned a phone call that we’ve made to them, so we wanted to again make sure that all our kids are OK and they are engaged in learning,” Muri added.

Based on feedback from parents and students, quite a few adjustments have been made to the remote learning experience.

“(An) example of that is one we heard from several parents was that the workload was a bit much in some areas and so we’ve made some adjustments to the quantity of work in some of the courses. … The second thing (is) we’re providing more support for parents. One of the things we heard was that some of the instructions aren’t necessarily easy for them to understand, or they were having a difficult time explaining things to their kids so we’ve tried to make the instructions for parents a bit easier to understand. Then we’re developing a series of videos so the parents can simply watch the videos to know how to help their children and you’ll see some of that posted on the website,” Muri said.

The website also has been redesigned to be more intuitive after comments from some parents that it was in some cases was difficult to navigate.

“We’ve tried to make that a bit easier for our parents this week, so again I want that feedback to continue to come so that we can continue to improve what we’re providing for our students and our parents,” Muri said. “That feedback has been appreciated.”

He also indicated that the remote learning will likely continue.

“… Based upon new data and new information that we’re getting from the federal government, from the state and just here locally, we will be making a decision about school tomorrow (Tuesday), so we’ll be releasing that decision tomorrow morning so you can expect to hear from us about the next steps in regards to returning to school,” Muri said.

He said there are a number of decisions that have to be made from graduation, to promotion and retention to prom.

“… There’s a litany of items that we have to think about and so we’ve started doing some of that, but these are not a lot of easy answers for some of these questions, but we’ve got some good folks thinking about them,” Muri said.

Meal service

ECISD has another update to its meal service, this one in regard to a question we have received often in the last two weeks. The district has received a waiver, with certain requirements, to allow parents to pick up meals without their children being present. Parents who choose to do this must be prepared to present one of the following each time, for each child they pick up meals for:

•>> Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled.

• >> Individual student report cards.

• >> Attendance record from parent portal of school website.

• >> Birth certificate for children

•Student ID cards

In order to meet social distancing requirements, the parent will have to display this to our School Nutrition staff with their window rolled up during curbside pick-up. This went into effect Tuesday (March 31).

The designated meal services will continue to run from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m., at which time parents can pick up a lunch for the day and a breakfast for the following morning. The satellite meal sites at the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department and the South Ector Volunteer Fire Department will begin serving Wednesday (April 1). The full meal service schedule is on the district website.

Student and Family Support Line

The district has set up a dedicated Student and Family Support Line. ECISD counselors are available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday to offer help to anyone feeling isolated, anxious or stressed. The phone number is 456-4357 (456-HELP).

Remote learning technology Help Desk for families Monday, ECISD launched a Remote Learning Technology Help Desk for students and families when they have problems with software, hardware or applications.

“We ask families that their teacher be the first point of contact if there are issues in case it is a simple fix. The hotline will schedule an appointment to resolve a technology problem, have an Instructional Technology Specialist call the family during the time block selected to work through the technology problem, will schedule call back appointments between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday,” the release said.

Child care

ECISD will soon establish a child care center at Zavala Elementary School for the medical community, in order for doctors, nurses and others to be at work while schools remain closed, the release said.

Initially, it will be open to employees of Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital for children ages birth to 10, and a maximum of 140 kids. As the child care center becomes operational, it potentially could be expanded to serve more children, for expanded hours, and for other critical community providers as identified by city and county leaders.

This is something the district wants and needs to do to support the medical personnel as the virus hits the community, the release said.