Longtime cabinetmaker recognized with award

Over the years, Randy Parker has created thousands of cabinets. Recently, the Ector County ISD cabinetmaker was recognized with the maintenance employee of the year award.

Parker has been with the district for 25 years. He started off at age 20 doing remodeling and construction.

He used to work for Tommy Hawkins, whose wife, Tammy, is on the ECISD board of trustees.

When he left, Parker said Tommy told him he’d hold his job open because he’d be back in three months. Parker said he mentioned that to Tammy at the board meeting where he was recognized.

“I had a real good teacher. Doile Dunaway was here when I started. He showed me a whole lot of stuff,” Parker said.

Asked what he thought about winning the award, Parker said, “I thought it was about time.”

Parker creates everything from specialty cabinets to standard bookcases and picture frames. He added that his work is unique.

Albert Hignojos stains and paints Parker’s work.

“… A good stain man can make a crappy cabinet look pretty good. He’s pretty good at staining my stuff. He helps me install and everything. He’s more or less my right hand guy. I’d go to him before I’d go to anyone else,” Parker said.

At the ECISD convocation in August when the employees of the year were recognized, Parker said he told Hignojos to stand up with him because he shares the award.

Patrick Young, the district’s chief operating officer, said Parker has a great work ethic.

“He takes a lot of pride and quality in the work that he does. It’s very evident in his craftsmanship. He’s always willing to go the extra mile on any special projects that some of the campuses may have and has come up with some really neat designs on display cases and the media center at the administration building … I’m just really proud to have him on our team,” Young said.

Parker has two children and six grandchildren.

A lot of times, what Parker does goes unnoticed, but he wants everything to be smooth and look good.

“If you’re going to do a job, do it good. You’ve got every tool in the world up there that you need to build stuff. I love it. I love building cabinets — anything like that,” he said.

He has pretty much free rein to do what he wants in the way he wants to do it.

“I like to put new different spin on things. My dad’s family was mostly carpenters. I used to go back and re-nail the fence and stuff just to drive nails; drive them into trees and anything. Most people can tell when I do something.

I’m a little quirky. That’s the way most artists are. They’re not all together sometimes,” Parker said.

He also likes the job security.

“I love this job. If it wasn’t for this job, I would be lost right now,” Parker said.