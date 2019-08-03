  • August 3, 2019

BUILDING PERMITS: July 21, 2019 to July 27, 2019 - Odessa American: News

BUILDING PERMITS: July 21, 2019 to July 27, 2019

Posted: Saturday, August 3, 2019 2:15 am

NEW RESIDENTIALS

>> Marco Davis, 8622 Fortuna Drive, $300,000; Marco Davis, 8624 Fortuna Court, $300,000.

Total: 2 permits, $600,000

 

ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

>> Jose Villa, 1303 Boatwright St., $1,000; Phillip Soza, 9025 Desert Ave., $3,900; RR Hughes Construction/Joe & Susan Luman, 1352 Pagewood Ave., $16,000; JASA Builders LLC, 3829 Bowie Ave., n.a.; Walter Pogve, 1911 Hollywood Drive, $70,000; Marisol Gabaldon, 811 E. 17th St., $9,000; Patsy L Gardner, 20 Saint Marys Circle, n.a.; Desert Rock Site Management & Landscapes LLC/Chris Cole, 2900 San Saba Drive, swimming pool, $50,000; Desert Rock Site Management & Landscapes LLC/Daniel Charrol, 10 La Paz Circle, swimming pool, $75,000.

Total: 9 permits, $224,900

 

NEW COMMERCIALS

>> Fehrs Metal Building/Ross Forrest, 2526 Trunk St., $920,481; Fehrs Metal Building Ross Forrest, 2524 Trunk St., $736,851.

Total: 2 permits, $1,657,332

 

COMMERICAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

>> A2Z Hometech-Ben Casarez/Ramu Vuppal, 1541 JBS Parkway Suite 8, $5,000; Saltronix Inc., 1401 E. Second St., $50,000; PAR Construction & Design/Willie Balerio, 1017 E. Third St., $15,000; Riley Industrial Services Inc., 820 N. Maple Ave., $480,257.

Total: 4 permits, $550,257

 

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

>> Abigail Homsey, 1809 E. Seventh St.; Jauna Rosales/Angle Taco, 5202 N. Dixie Blvd.; Jose Gonzalez, 1801 E. Eighth St.; Benjamin Quiroz, 500 E. Fourth St.; Maria Ortiz/No Te Levantes, 3506 E. University Blvd.

Total: 5 permits

 

Total permits: 22

Total value: $3,032,489

 

Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,107

Total value (2019 year to date): $247,164,236

 

Total permits (2018): 2,089

Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94

 

Posted in , , on Saturday, August 3, 2019 2:15 am.

