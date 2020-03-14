  • March 14, 2020

OC closed for classes March 16-20

OC closed for classes March 16-20

Posted: Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:57 pm

Odessa American

Out of an abundance of caution, Odessa College will be closed for classes next week: March 16-20th. This closure includes/affects: the Odessa College main campus; the Odessa College Children’s Center; the Odessa College Sports Center; the Extension Centers in Andrews, Pecos and Monahans; the early college high schools and all dual credit classes; and Continuing Education and Workforce Education courses.

Odessa College faculty and staff will use this week to transition Spring and Spring 2 classes to all-online formats. The Spring semester will resume, and the Spring 2 Term will begin on Monday, March 23 using the college's online learning management system, Blackboard .

Odessa College employees should plan to report to work on March 16 — or during regular working hours or shifts as assigned. Faculty and staff will use this week to begin preparing for classes to resume online on March 23.

Odessa College student residents the residence halls will remain open, and brunch and dinner meal service will be provided, beginning with dinner service on Sunday evening, March 15. If you have been away from campus for Spring Break, wait to return to campus until you receive further instruction.

Posted in , , on Saturday, March 14, 2020 7:57 pm. | Tags: , , ,

