Full-day prek well received by board

Ector County ISD trustees heard a proposal for all-day prekindergarten at a workshop Tuesday and it was well received by the panel.

The district serves 1,313 prekindergarten students and 343 whose parents pay tuition.

Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez said it is required by House Bill 3 passed during the last legislative session, but it was something that officials had discussed before that.

Superintendent Scott Muri presented data from his look, listen and learn tour at an October board meeting. Fifty-seven percent of kindergartners who attended prekindergarten were not kindergarten ready in 2019 and 65 percent of kindergarteners were not ready for kindergarten in 2019, his presentation showed.

Nanez said prekindergarten improves children's receptive and expressive vocabulary, literacy skills and improves children's school readiness skills.

Developmental domains and skills covered in prek are health and wellness; language and communication; emergent literacy in reading and writing; math; gross motor and fine motor skills; and self-care awareness; relationship skills; communication of feelings, wishes and needs; motivation and engagement.

Approximately 23 teachers would need to be added, but that depends on enrollment.

Executive directors of leadership have discussed proposed sites with principals and operations will review capacity and future costs for portables.

Nanez said the district is exploring a partnership with South Plains Head Start to help serve ECISD children, but that is pending the agency’s grant application to the federal government. She said they have won a grant for Midland County. Another Head Start also is applying for a grant, but the location was not specified.