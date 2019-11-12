  • November 12, 2019

Full-day prek well received by board - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Full-day prek well received by board

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 7:21 pm

Full-day prek well received by board Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD trustees heard a proposal for all-day prekindergarten at a workshop Tuesday and it was well received by the panel.

The district serves 1,313 prekindergarten students and 343 whose parents pay tuition.

Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez said it is required by House Bill 3 passed during the last legislative session, but it was something that officials had discussed before that.

Superintendent Scott Muri presented data from his look, listen and learn tour at an October board meeting. Fifty-seven percent of kindergartners who attended prekindergarten were not kindergarten ready in 2019 and 65 percent of kindergarteners were not ready for kindergarten in 2019, his presentation showed.

The district serves 1,313 prekindergarten students and 343 whose parents pay tuition. Nanez said prekindergarten improves children’s receptive and expressive vocabulary, literacy skills and improves children’s school readiness skills.

Developmental domains and skills covered in prek are health and wellness; language and communication; emergent literacy in reading and writing; math; gross motor and fine motor skills; and self-care awareness; relationship skills; communication of feelings, wishes and needs; motivation and engagement.

Approximately 23 teachers would need to be added, but that depends on enrollment.

Executive directors of leadership have discussed proposed sites with principals and operations will review capacity and future costs for portables.

Nanez said the district is exploring a partnership with South Plains Head Start to help serve ECISD children, but that is pending the agency’s grant application to the federal government. She said they have won a grant for Midland County. Another Head Start also is applying for a grant, but the location was not specified.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 7:21 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
34°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: SSW at 7mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 39°/Low 32°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 62°/Low 35°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 56°/Low 31°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]