  • October 9, 2019

Police respond to 2 school incidents - Odessa American: News

Police respond to 2 school incidents

Posted: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:00 pm

Police respond to 2 school incidents Odessa American

Ector County ISD police had two incidents at two separate schools Wednesday.

Ector County ISD police on Wednesday morning arrested a ninth-grade student at Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St., for having a handgun in his backpack.

A Crime Stoppers tip led to the discovery and the arrest. The student is charged with places weapons prohibited, a third-degree felony, a news release stated.

Also, while with the class at recess, a teacher at Edward K. Downing Elementary, 1480 N. Knox Ave., heard what she believed to be gunshots in the vicinity of the school.

The staff responded immediately by moving all of the students inside and placing the school in a lockout.

A lockout is a precaution the district takes when there may be something happening around the school that could potentially affect the school.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded, as did ECISD police, but they did not find anyone or anything in the area, the release said.

“We appreciate the quick actions of our staff and students, our police, and the ECSO,” the release stated.

