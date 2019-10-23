Midland College employees author JFK assassination book

MIDLAND- Two Midland College employees have published a new book on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, according to a statement released by the college Wednesday.

The Lone Star Speaks: Untold Texas Stories about the JFK Assassination, uses witness testimony to provide new insight and raise new questions about the historic event.

The authors, Sara Peterson and Katana Zachry, have collected books and artifacts relating to the assassination for years. Pererson is the MC Language Hub Coordinator and Zachry is a tutor in the Language Hub.

The release says that the genesis of the book was a presentation made by the authors at Midland College's West Texas Symposium of History in 2014 that quickly morphed into a four-year research project with more than 150 interviews.

Interviewees include the Assistant Attorney General at the time of the assassination, an LBJ staffer and personal friends of Kennedy and Jack Ruby.