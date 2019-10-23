  • October 23, 2019

Midland College employees author JFK assassination book - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Midland College employees author JFK assassination book

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 4:41 pm

Midland College employees author JFK assassination book Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND- Two Midland College employees have published a new book on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, according to a statement released by the college Wednesday.

The Lone Star Speaks: Untold Texas Stories about the JFK Assassination, uses witness testimony to provide new insight and raise new questions about the historic event.

The authors, Sara Peterson and Katana Zachry, have collected books and artifacts relating to the assassination for years. Pererson is the MC Language Hub Coordinator and Zachry is a tutor in the Language Hub.

The release says that the genesis of the book was a presentation made by the authors at Midland College's West Texas Symposium of History in 2014 that quickly morphed into a four-year research project with more than 150 interviews.

Interviewees include the Assistant Attorney General at the time of the assassination, an LBJ staffer and personal friends of Kennedy and Jack Ruby.

Posted in , on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 4:41 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
81°
Humidity: 14%
Winds: SW at 10mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 52°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 32°
Windy with clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 60°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]