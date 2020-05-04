Seniors celebrated with a parade

It’s been a surreal last few weeks for Permian High School senior Cody Williams.

With schools shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic and with classes going virtual, it was not the way he or any of the other members of the Class of 2020 were expecting to end the year before graduation.

Despite that, Williams and a group of seniors got some recognition from their church community Sunday with a parade following drive-in service at Connection Christian Church.

“ This is very heart-filling for me,” Williams said. “This was very kind and it meant a lot to me because I wasn’t able to finish out my senior year at school.”

The eight honorees included six high school graduates and two more graduating from UTPB.

Williams, Pristeñia Archuleta and Hannah Uren are all graduating from Permian, Abigail Medina and Arwen Weaks are both graduating from New Tech Odessa and Sam Boss is graduating from Midland Trinity.

Kaitlin Hirst is graduating from UTPB with her bachelor’s degree in business management while Alisha Pierce-DeShazo is earning her masters in educational leadership.

All eight graduates got their own designated spot in the north parking lot of the building while the congregants drove by with signs, pom-poms and came together to celebrate them.

“ It’s such a strange time for those celebrating graduation right now,” Rev. Dawn Weaks said following the parade. “We wanted to do something to let them know that we celebrate them, we are with them and in our hearts.”

This celebration was especially important for Weaks to honor her daughter and the rest of the graduates within their church community.

“ It was a bumper crop year for our church,” she said. “We just wanted to let them know that we are proud of all of them.”

Another way that the church is recognizing them is through cards. Baskets were handed out by the deacons during the service which allowed the congregation to send well-wishes to all those moving on to the next chapter in their lives.

The cards, Weaks says, are just another way for the congregation to come together and show support during the uncertain times.

“ I’ll tell you what these graduates have and that’s tenacity because they are trying to finish strong under some very challenging circumstances,” Weaks said. “That tenacity inspires us as a congregation to just keep on keeping on and doing what we can do instead of complaining of what we cannot do.”

Williams says that he plans on attending a trade school and receive his diesel certification although he’s not sure where just yet. He’s been involved in the church choir as well as the youth group during his time at Connection Christian.

And even though he won’t have a traditional graduation ceremony due to ECISD going virtual with its ceremonies, he added that it just felt good to be recognized given the circumstances.

“ For them to be able to do this made me feel like I accomplished something. I’m there and I did it,” he said. “That’s what this felt like.”