SibCamp offers a break

With the aim of giving siblings of special needs children a place to have some fun, SHARE recently held SibCamp at Crossroads church.

SHARE stands for Sharing Hands, a Respite Experience. Executive Director Tom Jones said they have had the camp for 11 or 12 years. It started in Midland and expanded to Odessa.

This edition ran from July 30 through Aug. 1. Crossroads has hosted it for the past three years. Ector County ISD buses are used to transport youngsters from Midland to Odessa, Jones said.

There were up to 29 children ages 6 to 18 this year, SHARE Program Director Traci Hopper said.

“Part of what we do is we get them together and we talk about issues that siblings deal with. We have discussion activities. Yesterday, (July 30) they made a little genie lamp and they talk about some of their wishes — wishes for themselves, wishes for their brother or sister who has the disability, and wishes for their family. We get together in age-appropriate groups and talk about those,” Jones said.

“Then in the afternoon, we take them to a social event. Today (July 31), it’s bowling. Tomorrow it’s going to be a movie. It gives them a chance to develop friendships with other brothers and sisters who have a person with a disability in the family, so we’re kind of building a support system for the siblings. They’ll grow up knowing one another, being friends with one another and so they’ll have that — they’ll have those friendships and they’ll have people that they can talk to and get some support from. That’s kind of a two-fold purpose of our SibCamp,” Jones said.

On a recent camp day, children had written what they liked and didn’t like about themselves on a piece of paper that had a mirror like image on it.

SHARE has a Sibshop for sibling support that meets on Saturdays. The idea of the camp was to offer siblings something they would enjoy and didn’t have to share with anyone else.

“We’ve had it at different places and done different activities,” Jones said. “They just really enjoy it. They enjoy that this is their time again. They don’t have to share that with anybody. They can be themselves here.”

There is plenty of supervision.

“It’s just a big effort and a lot of people that realize what it means to provide some support services for siblings,” Jones said.

He has been conducting groups with teenagers and the youngsters are honest.

“… A lot of times they open up and say things that they really can’t say to their parents. So far (for this camp), it’s been really good. They’ve been able to share some things. They’ve been able to develop friendships and trust one another with some of the things that they’re going through,” Jones said.

The camp theme is a movie theme.

“And in November, we have the Hollywood actor Brian Donovan who will be coming here for our sibling celebration dinner. He’s made a documentary called ‘Kelly’s Hollywood’ about him and his sister who had Down Syndrome, so we’ll show it and have him speak at a dinner for parents and siblings,” Jones said.

The event will be held at Crossroads. The 70-minute film is about Donovan and his relationship with his sister and how she moved from the East Coast to live with him in Hollywood as an adult. Jones said it’s on Amazon Prime.

“We’re looking forward to that. He has a message for parents, as well. He’ll be talking to the schools here in Odessa,” Jones said.

Turning back to the camp, Jones said there aren’t a lot of places in Texas that offer anything like it.

Jones said it’s a way to educate parents and make sure they include siblings in future plans for their special needs children. He added that many siblings of children with special needs go into the helping profession.

“Some will be advocates; not everybody. There will be some that will be accountants and things like that, but their lives are impacted by having a brother or sister and we try to help them understand the good things that can come out of it, too, and even provide a scholarship when they graduate from high school kind of help them to look at their career options and what they’re good at — what they may want to pursue,” Jones said.

Nine-year-old Madilyn Martinez and 14-year-old LeeAnna Crudgington, both of Midland, said it’s nice to be around peers who understand their lives.

Martinez has a sibling with autism.

“Everyone knows what basically I know about stuff because when you look at other people you don’t just see like their inside,” Martinez said. “You can see what they know and their knowledge because they know what you’re going through because they have an autistic brother or sister.”

She added that the activities are calming.

“… Because if you were having a bad day at the start, then you can come and finish it with a calm motive,” Martinez said.

Crudgington said this is her second year of attending the camp and it’s really useful.

“… (They) make everybody feel super involved. It just makes you feel super comfortable and you just kind of create a family,” she said.

Crudgington has seen some of the other siblings around at SHARE events and they have become close friends. Growing up with three siblings with special needs, she said she has had to grow up fast.

“We’re able to talk about stuff and joke around and it’s just really nice to have someone who understands,” she said.

SHARE is hosting a Sibling Facilitator Conference and Sibshop Facilitator Training Sept. 6 and 7 at Crossroads Church.

The training is to help siblings cope with the implications of their siblings disability, find out how having a sibling with special needs affects their lives, the challenges they face, how to become a Sibshop facilitator and other items.

The primary goal is to train new Sibshop facilitators and administrators — adult siblings, service providers, parents and others who want to learn how to run a local Sibshop.

The secondary goal is to educate parents, service providers and others about siblings’ changing issues across their lifespan.

For more information about trainings, email info@siblingsupport.org or call 432-818-1253.