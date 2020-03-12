OC won't extend spring break

The Odessa College Spring 2 term is scheduled to begin next week. A strong start is critical, and quality teaching and learning are essential to student success. As such, the college will open and classes will resume as originally scheduled. The college, extension centers, and the Odessa College Childcare Center will open for regular business hours on Monday March 16, and the Spring Term 2 will begin on Tuesday, March 17, as previously scheduled.

There are currently no reported cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) either on the Odessa College campus or in the Odessa community. A citywide Coronavirus Task Force press conference has been scheduled for tomorrow, March 13 at 2 p.m. The college will release any updates or revisions to the current plan at the conclusion of the press conference.

"While the situation is fluid, and can still change, it is important for the college to prepare both students and faculty should we need to transition to online instruction," OC President Gregory Williams said. "We know that strong relationships are critical to student success, and moving forward with instruction gives our students and our faculty an opportunity to build relationships and set expectations for mutual engagement and communication should the situation change."

The college is now taking, and will continue to take, precautions to minimize the spread and mitigate the unpredictability of the virus, including increased sanitization stations, frequent disinfecting, limiting self-service food stations, etc. The health and safety of our campus community is a top priority, and we will continue to follow closely any recommendations made by the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The college reminds the entire Odessa community and Wrangler family to protect your health and the health of others by washing your hands regularly, and staying home if you are sick. Additional guidelines regarding the virus, prevention and updates can be found at https://www.odessa.edu/current-students/CoronavirusFAQ/index.html.

Odessa College Students and Employees: please ensure you are receiving Wrangler Alert emails and continue monitoring https://www.odessa.edu/current-students/CoronavirusFAQ/index.html. as well as college social media for updated information.

Odessa College Student Athletes: the college is working closely with the NJCAA to follow best practices and protocols regarding competition and athletic training. Please communicate directly with your coach should you have any questions or need additional information regarding the virus as well as event/game and practice schedules. As of now, the NJCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship has been postponed until April 20th.

Odessa Community, Business and ISD Partners: campus events and activities including campus tours and non-essential meetings/gatherings have been suspended until further notice. Please communicate with your respective college contacts regarding rescheduling or restrictions. Additionally, the college will be limiting business travel and out-of-area visitors until further notice.