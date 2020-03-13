WNPAC cancels events; museum closes; Odessa Arts events to go on for now

In light of COVID-19, University of Texas Permian Basin has announced it will cancel large events consistent with the recommendation of health experts. Because of that, ASM Global management at the university-owned Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center will clear the calendar of all performances through mid-May.

“The decision to postpone upcoming events at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center was not taken

lightly, the health and safety of our patrons, performers and staff is important to us,” Stephanie Rivas, Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center general manager, said in a news release. “We are hopeful that we can work with promoters and agents to find future dates for all of the events that are affected.”

>> Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets until new dates have been announced. Once a new date is announced, ticket holders will receive an email with information and possible refund opportunities.

The Wagner Noël is actively working with promoters and agents to find new dates for all of the events that are affected.

For specific questions regarding COVID-19 and upcoming performances email info@wagnernoel.com.

For a full list of events that will be postponed please visit: www.wagnernoel.com.

On a separate item, the Odessa Arts board of directors met Thursday, to discuss its Black & White Ball on April 18 and Books in the Basin on May 2. As of Friday, both events will continue as scheduled.

Odessa Arts will closely monitor the situation and make changes as needed. They will update the situation as soon new information is available.

Additionally, the Ellen Noel Art Museum has announced it will be closed to the public from March 14 through March 22. All programs during this time will be cancelled.