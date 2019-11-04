  • November 4, 2019

Texas Tech PA program celebrates anniversary - Odessa American: News

Texas Tech PA program celebrates anniversary

Posted: Monday, November 4, 2019 4:47 pm

Texas Tech PA program celebrates anniversary

 

 

TTUHSC Physician Assistant program anniversary

 

oanews@oaoa.com

 

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Health Professions Physician Assistant program will host a 20th anniversary reception at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland.

TTUHSC School of Health Professions Physician Assistant program turns 20 years old this year. The anniversary reception will celebrate the contributions TTUHSC PAs have made in the health care in Midland and the Permian Basin. Texas Tech University System Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, School of Health Professions Regional Dean Christina Robohm-Leavitt and Jubel Reed, PA-C, a graduate from the first TTUHSC PA program class will make remarks.

The Master of Physician Assistant Studies Program in Midland is committed to educating PAs to meet the challenges of providing high quality health care to patients. Their comprehensive curriculum provides didactic and clinical practice experiences emphasizing primary care in the underserved areas of West Texas. 

