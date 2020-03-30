Family encourages others through music on Facebook (copy)

Being a family of musicians, the Bakers — Eric, Emily and their three daughters — have been posting songs of encouragement on Facebook in the COVID-19 era.

The postings are on Emily’s page. Eric Baker is department chair of visual and performing arts at OC and Emily is a singer. Their daughters also sing.

“It’s something that’s actually been on my heart to do for a while,” Emily said. “We just love to sing together — the family — and it’s something I’ve considered doing. But since we’ve ended up with all of this extra time at home with the family, which we don’t normally have, it just crossed my mind one day that this would be a way we could encourage people.”

“Everyone has their own gifting that they can use to encourage people, especially through the use of the internet, when people are quarantined and this just seemed like a way that we could hopefully just bring a little bit of light and encouragement and focus for people of faith to what matters the most and what grounds us during this time,” she added.

The songs have been recorded on an iPhone in the living room or one of the daughter’s bedrooms. Eric said his wife started the hashtags a song a day challenge and share your gifts as a way to get people to join the Baker family and they have had a lot of people participate, either singly or with their families.

Emily said all the songs have been Christian songs and worship songs but one just telling people to trust in God during difficult times.

“… I’ve gotten so many messages from strangers … on Facebook. I just got one (Wednesday) from a healthcare worker who I don’t know saying what an encouragement it’s been to her each day to listen to our song at the end of the day after working 12 to 14 shifts. She said that everyone she knows in the healthcare industry right now is so stressed out, so many doctors and nurses have to be separated from their families …,” Emily said.

She added that there was another girl on Facebook from Ohio who was in isolation because she wouldn’t know her coronavirus test results until March 27. Emily said the girl had all the symptoms, was cut off from her family and was struggling with so much fear.

Emily said the girl cried so hard when she listened to one of their songs and that it takes all the energy she has to get up and take a shower.

“The music has helped her redirect her fear when she’s so scared waiting for her test results,” Emily said.

“It’s been really humbling to be able to encourage people,” she added.

At first, the Bakers were going to record and post every night for two weeks. They may move to every couple of days to spread it out more.

“But it’s definitely not something that we’re going to just stop because it seems to be making such an impact on people,” Emily said.

The Baker’s three girls are 10-year-old Piper, 8-year-old Keller, and 5-year-old Harper.

“The older two girls are really enjoying getting to do it and their teachers from school are commenting on their videos and that makes them really happy,” Emily said. “It feels like they have a connection with their teacher, or their friends’ parents are showing it to their friends, so I think they also enjoy that extra bit of connection.”

Baker said he thinks the family togetherness is going great.

“Being a professional musician and playing in so many different groups, I’m often working all day at Odessa College and then at rehearsal or performances every night. So often during the school year, my family time is quite limited during the week and on weekends, so in a strange way this quarantine has bought us closer together and we’re able to do artistic things, crafts; make these videos, play video games together … It’s been, in an unusual way, a blessing for the Bakers to be able to get together. Although I know that for some not going to work is a really difficult situation, so I want to make sure we’re enjoying our time as a family but still doing all we can to serve and bless other people who may not be in the same situation,” Eric Baker said.

He added that he wants to encourage other people to join them in the song a day challenge or share your gifts.

“There are lots of ways that people can share their gifting. Some local hospitals desperately need medical masks and they have patterns for people that know how to sew to be able to make medically approved masks,” Eric said.

“Our encouragement would be to check out the requirements for that and get those patterns to make sure that they meet all of the health requirements, but if that’s something you can help our local folks with that would be a wonderful way to share your gifts,” he added. “If you know how to draw and you want to teach people how to do that while they’re stuck at home, that could be a helpful thing. But any way that we as a community can give back, or serve, safely of course and with all of the medical restrictions in place, then we want to encourage people to do that. We don’t want to be the only people and we’ve been encouraged that we’re not. There are lots of groups that have been popping up on Facebook that are getting people to sing, or dance, or make music, or make art. In a time where we as a society are being a little bit isolated, we can hopefully still feel like we’re still together in all of this,” he added.