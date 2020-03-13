UTPB takes steps to curb virus

University of Texas Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley wants to make sure her university does its part to curb the spread of coronavirus, although there are no confirmed cases in the Permian Basin yet.

A week-long extension of spring break was announced Thursday.

“… We’ve made a decision that is in line with dozens, in fact hundreds, of other institutions and that is to extend our spring break by one week to give our faculty time to prepare the possibility that all of courses will go online at some point,” Woodley said.

“Our goal right now is to let the students be gone for one more week, to stay with their families,” Woodley added. “We’ll take this time both for the faculty and the staff to prepare for the contingencies. Our faculty will be working with our own technology experts and others to come up with very specific plans for putting their instruction online, even if we need to do that for the remainder of the semester. Our plan right now is for the students to come back as usual on … (March) 23rd and then we will be ready to execute an online only pathway at the point that it becomes necessary.”

Part of the plan includes cutting down on large events. Lone Star Conference presidents voted Thursday to suspend all competitions until March 30.

“We’ll reevaluate before then and it may last longer, so we’re doing what we can to make sure we’re all safe and that we follow the best advice,” Woodley said.

She added that it’s “non-negotiable” for the university that students finish the semester academically.

“Their academic progress will happen and we will be prepared to make sure that, whatever our circumstance, that our students can finish their semester academically. That’s really important,” Woodley said.

They are also considering what to do about graduation.

“We had a conference call today with all our university presidents in the UT System, so as a group with the UT System we are looking ahead about the commencement ceremonies. I just don’t have an answer right now for what we may do, but it is a discussion of contingency planning that is ongoing whether we can have a large event at that time in May, or whether we should. And if not, whether we postpone it to a later time, or whether we do some sort of a virtual commencement to allow families to view it online. We just don’t know the right answer, but that it is in our contingency planning,” Woodley said.

From the community perspective, she said, they know from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and community expertise that “likely a large swath of our population is going to have the coronavirus.”

“And for most people, it will not have negative consequences and so we’re comforted by that. But we do want to do what we can to flatten out the curve, if you will, for when the transmissions happen. So when you have large community gatherings where people are together that could possibly get sick at the same time, then we risk really overwhelming our healthcare system and I think we can all be proactive in doing that; common sense things like not traveling,” Woodley said.

She added that she has suspended her travel plans.

“And that’s part of the strategy that the university is using. We’re not alone. We know that the hospitals are taking on some of these strategies, as well; the EMS; the K-12 schools; our sister community colleges. Everyone is really working to make sure that we have the proper, logical amount of social distancing that can be proactive without panic. There is certainly no reason to panic and we have a very thoughtful, dedicated approach to making sure that we can manage whatever circumstance we find ourselves in,” Woodley said.

As of midnight Thursday, there was to be no competition in any of UTPB’s NCAA groups. That is true across the LSC, Woodley said.

“We’ll reevaluate sometime between now and March 30. If warranted, we’ll extend it. There are other conferences that have already made the decision to suspend the entire semester. That may be where we end up, but we’ve taken this first step to give ourselves a breather, to really assess what’s going on, make sure that we don’t put any of our athletes in jeopardy as they would be traveling to these venues. I think that’s the right decision. We’re very comfortable with that,” Woodley said.

She noted that the university also has to determine protocols for the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

“We’ll be making thoughtful decisions about that probably in the next day or so,” Woodley said Thursday. “We have other events over the next 30 days that are really important events and we want to make sure that they’re successful. Most likely, if it’s a large event we’ll postpone it to another time and make it successful at that point. I think the community really expects for us to do that and they appreciate those kinds of actions …”

Woodley said discussions of contingency plans have been going on for some weeks to make sure that the community, faculty, staff and students are safe and that they follow the guidance of CDC and other pandemic experts.

If community spread of coronavirus occurs, UTPB will probably execute a plan very quickly for students to be able to go online.

“I will say that we also want to make sure that students who are international students, or students who can’t go home during the semester, they’re welcome to stay here. We’re not closing the university. We’re not closing our cafeterias. We are simply moving the instruction online to smooth out the possibility, if you will, that there may be a spike in transmissions,” Woodley said.

Cleaning procedures have been revised at the university.

“We have instituted with our ABM staff, the contract that we have for cleaning, to really rethink and reprioritize how they spend their time so already extra cleaning has happened at the STEM Academy. And here on the campus, we will institute a better triage over the coming months to forgo some of the more routine cleaning that they would do and free up their time to clean classrooms and to be able to clean computers and others,” Woodley said.

“For example, one of the things they will be doing while our students are on spring break next week is to go into all of our labs and classrooms and deep clean them and put a sealant on the door so they don’t have to go back in there until classes and they know they have been very deeply cleaned. We’ll continue those protocols, again, prioritizing those areas that might lend themselves to a higher level of transmission. We may clean our own offices. The staff and the faculty, we may take our own garbage out so that we can free up the time for our AMB staff to really focus on the things that can make a difference around the coronavirus.”

STEM Academy, with grades kindergarten through 11 currently, is part of the university and it follows Texas Education Agency guidelines.

“… For now, our decision has been with the STEM Academy that they will stay very close to and be similar where it makes sense in the decisions of Ector County ISD and TEA. TEA, to my understanding, has provided local autonomy for the school districts to determine what their next steps are. So we’ll work very closely with (ECISD Superintendent) Dr. (Scott) Muri to make sure that where it makes sense we are in lock step at the STEM Academy with Ector County ISD. But it is also true that the STEM Academy does have one-to-one technology and that’s not true across all of Ector County, so if the coronavirus did start to diminish the attendance, for example at the STEM Academy, at some point we would certainly be ready and have the ability for that instruction to go online so that they can continue,” Woodley said.

That may not be the case with ECISD, she said.

“We chose not to extend the spring break for the STEM Academy, but if at any point we need to ask for a waiver for several days or a week for the STEM Academy to get ready as we are doing next week for the online education, we could certainly have the ability to do that. The K-12 schools will remain open and likely not have to go online, but we will assess the information as it comes and make the right decision at the time,” Woodley said.

Woodley said she doesn’t think the university is overreacting.

“… I think we’re taking logical, thoughtful steps that will not compromise our ability to deliver on our mission here. We can do both of those things. We can be a responsible community partner to do our part on flattening the curve, as we talked about, and we can also make sure that our students are well cared for and that they continue their academic studies. So we’re very confident that we have created the right balance for ourselves,” she added.

She noted that it takes time to organize a thoughtful plan.

“I think across any enterprise, and I’m only one university, but across any enterprise, I think things are changing so quickly that it’s really important to make sure that you put your plans together thoughtfully. And it does take time to put together the plans and to make sure you have the right balance between not overreacting and then not reacting well enough. We certainly have been in meetings and discussions about our plans way before we presented them today. But today is the day where we believed we had the right balance of what our actions needed to be going forward and then it was time to share. So I think you’ll find that other entities are in that same scenario, trying to make sure that their plans are thoughtful and proactive without being overreactive,” Woodley said.

She noted again that UTPB is not shutting down, but moving online.

“We work very closely with the UT System,” Woodley said. “The UT System is working very closely with the governor’s office, so this announcement that came out today (March 12) was reviewed by the governor’s office and by the UT System, as well. We don’t do anything without making sure we’re on the same page. It’s very important, I think, to the University of Texas System that the presidents have the flexibility and the autonomy to manage their operations, but they also want to make sure that collectively we’re all following the best guidelines and the guidance. We’re fortunate in the UT System to have amazing health institutions — MD Anderson, health sciences in Houston — so some of the foremost experts in this kind of pandemic, they’re in our system. We have also benefited from learning and understanding what’s going on in our healthcare institutions. … I think that’s an asset,” Woodley said.

At Sul Ross State University in Alpine, spring break has been extended for students until March 22. A letter from President William L. “Bill” Kibler said no classes, including lectures, seminars, discussions or presentations, will be held March 16 through March 22.

From March 23 through April 12, organized lecture, seminar and laboratory courses will be conducted remotely. Course delivery methods will be appropriate for the individual course requirements and may be provided on-line, through ZOOM conferencing, conference calls, e-mail or in chat rooms. Exceptions for individual instruction will be communicated by the instructor. Faculty members are encouraged to be flexible in meeting student needs.

Faculty will notify students by March 19 with information on how each individual course will be taught.

Remote course delivery may extend beyond April 12, if deemed necessary for community safety, Kibler said in his letter. Otherwise, on April 13, remote course delivery will end, and face-to-face instruction will resume, unless the instructor provides other direction. Advanced notification will be provided by the University. The final exam schedule will follow the published calendar, unless otherwise notified.

The executive vice president and provost and the deans will provide additional guidance to faculty members next week on how to plan and proceed for these changes in instructional methodology, the letter said.

Students are encouraged to stay at home, but university on-campus housing and dining services on the Alpine campus will be open for students deciding to return.

Residential student services will be available and protocols regarding sanitization and hygiene are being followed. Students who do choose to return to campus after the extended spring break will be strongly encouraged to practice social distancing and prevention practices recommended by the CDC. Students who work on campus should consult with their supervisors for guidance on work schedules.

University campuses and offices will open on March 16 as scheduled. Faculty and staff who are on leave during spring break will return to work March 16 to continue preparing for remote instruction and the continuity of courses and business operations of the university.

As per policy, faculty and staff may work from home to the extent that they are able to perform their functions remotely and only with permission from supervisors.

All university sponsored events that involve a gathering of 50 or more people and involve people traveling to campus from beyond the local community are cancelled through April 19. Specifically, the 2020 Alumni Gala and the Museum of the Big Bend Trappings of Texas events are cancelled. Large gathering events beyond the April 19 date will be evaluated and determinations will be made and announced in advance. All events scheduled to be held on campus next week are cancelled.

All university-funded international and domestic travel is cancelled until further notice.

As per policy, any personal travel internationally to countries with a CDC Travel Warning Level 2 or 3 will be required to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus. The university strongly encourages everyone to evaluate personal travel and avoid areas in the United States with active community COVID-19 transmission.

Those traveling to an affected area in the U.S. are required to contact Student Health Services (432) 837-8102 to receive guidance before returning to campus and may be asked to self-isolate for 14 days. More information will be provided next week.

In consultation with American Southwest Conference staff and university athletic directors, the letter said, all ASC athletic events are suspended for the weekend of March 13-15. They will reconvene on Monday to consider additional factors and take necessary steps for the remainder of the semester.

H-E-B supermarkets also have issued updates on its website about product availability and other items.

H-E-B has been preparing for coronavirus for several months and we are in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves. Customers should not panic, we have the ability to restock shelves and encourage our customers to remain calm. H-E-B partners are ready to help Texas slow the spread.