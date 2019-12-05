OC approves land sale, talks graduation

Approving the sale of land at 9510 W. Westridge Drive and reports on graduation and the state Senate and House hearings on mass violence prevention and community safety were taken up by the Odessa College Board of Trustees at their meeting Thursday.

The board approved selling foreclosed property at 9510 W. Westridge to the Ector County Utility District for $1,000. The district plans to create a 50-space RV park during construction of utility district infrastructure so workers can live there and avoid excessive rents during this oil boom, supplemental agenda material said.

The plan is to sell the property after three years and then the taxing entities would get their shares, board Secretary Larry Johnson said.

Vice President of Student Services and Enrollment Management Kim McKay noted that OC hosted the Senate and House committee hearings on mass violence prevention. These followed the mass shooting in August in Odessa and the one in El Paso earlier in the month.

The events were live-streamed by the information technology staff.

McKay added that graduation is Saturday at the OC Sports Center.

Sine 2010, McKay said OC has tripled the number of of degrees and certificates awarded.

Some 471 degrees and certificates will be awarded Saturday. There were 376 in 2018, and 344 in 2017.

McKay also mentioned that OC will host a panel, titled BOOM: A Conversation About How the Oil and Gas Sector Impacts Texas, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College.

The panelists will include Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, Tracee Bentley, president and CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership, Ben Shepperd, president of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, and Marilu Hastings, vice president for sustainability at the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation.

Trustees also heard a report on the the low bidder to replace the physical plant shop building. JC Roberts Construction of Odessa was selected with a bid of $224,277. The timeline for completion is 90 days.

Odessa College Foundation Board members also were approved.

Returning board members are: Craig Van Amburgh; President David Boutin; President-Elect Jim Breaux; Dr. Tara Deaver; Phil George; Kevin Gray; Leslie Hankins; Lisa Hill; Gary Johnson; Tommy Salmon Jr. Collin Sewell; Jill Sparkman; and Tanya Wood.

New OC Foundation board members are: Jeff Adams; Jefferson Cox; Shem Culpepper; Melinda Garriga; and Tom Passmore.

Odessa College Police Officer Tenisha Giddens was pinned during the meeting as a graduate of the college’s law enforcement academy.

She was a corrections officer with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office and earned the rank of corporal.

Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood said the college has been invited to again apply for the Aspen Award for college excellence.

Wood said OC students graduate faster than the state average. The average in Texas is 4.1 years and OC is 3.7.

“We are the only community college in Texas with seven straight years of increasing growth,” Wood said.

He added that there are many efforts to help students financially because the cost of going to college is big.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board tracks that and identifies the percentage of students that graduate from community college with debt.

Across Texas, Wood said that number is 30 percent. On average, he said, OC has it down to 16.7 percent.

In his report, President Gregory Williams said OC raised $53,614 — $5,957 more than last year.

There was a 98.6 percent participation rate this year, up from 97 percent last year, Williams said.