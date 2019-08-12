Housing discount could be increased

If the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees approves at its 6 p.m. meeting today, district employees will be able to get an increased discount on Weidner Apartment Homes.

Trustees will meet in the board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The board also has a meeting scheduled for training at 6 p.m. Wednesday in conference room A/B on the third floor of the administration building.

Earlier this summer, the district made an agreement with Weidner to offer 10 percent off market value on apartments. Through an agreement with the Permian Strategic Partnership, employees participating in the previously approved agreement can now get a 20 percent reduction in market value, supplemental agenda material said.

The Permian Strategic Partnership is an alliance of 20 energy companies in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. The companies came together “with one goal in mind: supporting our community. By partnering with local leaders, we will work hard to make roads safer, improve schools, upgrade healthcare, increase affordable housing, and train the next generation of workers,” its website said.

On a separate item, Bethany Solis, executive director of IDEA Permian Basin, will make a presentation to the board covering what IDEA Public Schools are, where it serves students, demographics and to get all students to and through college.

Previously announced plans have IDEA charter schools coming to Midland in 2020 and to Odessa in 2021.

Also, in an effort to gain more teachers, the Human Resources Department is proposing a 4 percent pay increase for substitute and certified substitute teachers.

Non-certified substitutes would make $104 per day and certified substitutes would make $125 per day. Non-certified subs were making $100 per day with an adjustment this past January and certified substitutes were making $120 per day with the January adjustment, supplemental agenda material shows.

There would be no raise for paraprofessional substitutes. They would remain at $9.30 per hour.

On staff development days, they would get the long-term substitute rate.

Long-term non-certified substitutes would make $197.60 with the raise and certified long-term subs would make $228.80 per day with the increase. Long-term non-certified substitutes were making $190 per day and certified long-term substitutes were making $220 per day.

Proximity facilitator substitutes would make $170 a day, up from $165 per day. Proximity Learning is an accredited online education provider based in Austin. It was used in the high schools this past school year.

Wednesday’s meeting will be for board/superintendent communication training.

The presenter will be Cathy Mincberg of Center for Reform of School Systems (CRSS).