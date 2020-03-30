MCH has first positive COVID-19 cases

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin confirmed in a press conference Sunday night that the hospital was treating its first two positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The two patients are described as a 58-year old man and a 55-year woman and have been isolated inside a separate wing of the hospital for the last three days.

That brings the positive count to five in Ector County just two days after the first confirmed positive case was announced Friday.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that one patient was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition and remain in isolation at the hospital.

She also added that the two cases were not travel-related.

“At this point, we know that they were exposed within our community,” she said. “They live in our community and told us upon admission that they had not traveled.”

Tippin said as of Sunday night, MCH has tested 39 patients for COVID-19 with 14 of those pending approval from the health department and 11 more were pending results.

Those 11 pending results “could not come soon enough” but said that he’s expecting a 7-to 10-day turnaround due to long delays.

He said that MCH had adequate testing available but did not give an exact number of tests available at the hospital.

“We have enough testing and we have been ready for this influx,” Tippin said. “The testing is available. Right now, we’re testing the ones based on the checklist that the CDC is guiding us with.”

As of Sunday night, there were 71 reported tested in the county and that includes MCH’s 39 tests.

He acknowledged that they would likely see more positives as testing ramps up and results come back.

“I think the cases have always been here,” Tippin said. “Even when Ector County had none, I think it would be ignorant of us all not to think that it was in Odessa.

“You can expect to see more come as this goes on. I think we all should think that it’s around us all the time.”

Both Tippin and Timmons emphasized the need to continue to practice social distancing and follow the measures in place on washing your hands and staying indoors as much as possible.

They also stressed the importance of keeping the emergency rooms as open as possible to prepare for a potential influx of patients.

“Our medical center is ready,” Tippin said. “They’ve done a great job in being prepared. I tell you, they’re nervous but at the same time, we work with a bunch of professional folks that want to do what’s right and take care of patients.”

Among the other precautions that the hospital has implemented with the nurses is giving them the option to self-quarantine at the medical center if dealing directly with positive cases.

“We have procedures in place where if they don’t feel comfortable going home that they have the option to sleep here,” Timmons said. “We have showers from them, extra scrubs that they keep in their lockers so they don’t have to leave the building if they choose not to.”

In another move, Ector County Judge Debi Hays also announced Sunday that she was going to be issuing a shelter-in-place order Monday. This comes a day after Odessa Mayor David Turner said that he would be ordering a similar order Monday.

“I think it’s very important to show unity between the city and the county,” Hays said. “It’s very hard for our law enforcement and our citizens to realize what is really in place when you cross the line between the city and the county.”

Hays added that a point of contention was how game rooms were operating and the number of calls regarding their operation. She said that this order will help close that loophole but did not give specifics on other items the order would include.

“It’s going to be necessary for us to put some language together that mirrors the city and shows unity between the two,” Hays said.

That message of unity was also conveyed by Tippin regarding MCH and Odessa Regional Medical Center. He said that he wanted to show support for the health care providers and also had a message for the community to reassure them that they are ready for the upcoming challenge.

“We want our community to know that we’re ready to take this head on,” Tippin said. “Stay home, wash your hands, be careful and take care of yourself.”