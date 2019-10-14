  • October 14, 2019

  • What: Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.
  • Contact: Lt. Reno Lewis at 432-498-4045 or stop by 1010 E. Eighth St. room 107 to visit with Lt. Lewis.

 

Posted: Monday, October 14, 2019 5:14 pm

Active shooter training available By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

After a 36-year-old man went a shooting spree that left seven people dead and 25 other injured on Aug. 31 in Odessa, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to learn how to combat active shooter situations.

ECSO Lt. Reno Lewis said the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, also known as CRASE, is free to the public.

Lewis said the office will send trainers to any business or organization interested in participating in the CRASE program, Lewis said ECSO can either come to a business or host the class at its facility.

“We’ve gotten a real good response,” Lewis said. “They are very thankful that we show them some things and they would have never thought of.

“We have some military personnel that have been through combat and they can hold it together pretty well and get themselves out. For the average person that has never been in a situation like that, they are really appreciative of the information that we’ve given them.

“I’ve never had a negative comment on it.”

Lewis said over the last six months ECSO has completed six CRASE classes.

The basis of the classes that ECSO teaches is A.D.D. — avoid, deny and defend.

“They have a right to defend themselves by all means,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the class with questions afterward can take an hour and a half to two hours. Lewis said the class itself takes an hour and he said the question portion can last another 30 to 40 minutes.

“A lot of people don’t know what to do,” Lewis said. “They have a situation happen and they really don’t know what to do and what we are trying to do is to give them basic knowledge to calm themselves down.”

Lewis said the reception from the community for the CRASE program has been positive.

As a member of law enforcement, Lewis would recommend taking this class.

“I would encourage people big time to take it,” he said.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

