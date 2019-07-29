  • July 29, 2019

Odessa police investigating fatal crash

Odessa police investigating fatal crash

Posted: Sunday, July 28, 2019 3:54 pm

A Kermit man was killed in a crash that occurred early this morning in southwest Odessa. 

Odessa police are investigating the crash, which occurred at 5:26 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of west Interstate 20. Police responded to Interstate 20 and Farm to Market Road 1936 in reference to a major crash, a news release said. 

The release said the investigation showed a black 2005 Ford F-150 operated by Juan Dedios Orona III, 25 of Kermit entered the westbound lanes of IH-20 from the ramp before crossing all lanes of traffic and striking the protected median barrier. 

The F-150 then began to roll and Orona was ejected before being struck by other vehicles, the release said.
Orona was pronounced deceased on scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner. Next of kin have been notified and there were no reports of any other injuries.

