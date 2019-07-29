Quick hits

Produce of the Week Club

The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled Produce of the Week Club with instructor Kimberly Corazzini from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave.

Learn nutrition facts, preparation techniques and taste delicious recipes featuring each fruit and vegetable.

Admission is free and open to all ages.

Go online to register.

>> tinyurl.com/y3ccf7mz

Exhibit

The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery.

The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power.

Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

For information, call 683-2882 or email info@MuseumSW.org.

>> MuseumSW.org

An evening with LaDainian Tomlinson

The Centers for Children and Families will present an evening with LaDainian Tomlinson starting with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Tomlinson is a NFL Hall of Famer, former TCU football legend and former San Diego Chargers running back.

Honored guests also include Wes and Roni Perry, 2019 Honorary Chairs Event; Rogers-Bryant-Hayes-Wood family, Harriet Herd Founders Award; and D. Kirk Edwards, Mary Elizabeth Whitaker “Ibby” Hardie Award.

Sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available.

Donations are also welcomed.

Go online for information, table reservations, or to donate or call 570-1084 or email msaiz@centerstx.org.

>> centerstx.org/centers-stage

