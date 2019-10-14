  • October 14, 2019

Posted: Monday, October 14, 2019 5:43 pm

Two-vehicle accident kills 1, 3 hurt Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A two-vehicle accident in Midland County has left one person dead and three injured.

The accident occurred at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 11 at State Highway 349, 13 miles south of Midland.

It involved a 2017, Kenworth truck-tractor, towing a semi-trailer and a 2015 Ford F-250.

Preliminary investigation indicates the truck-tractor was traveling north on State Highway 349.  The Ford was also traveling north on State Highway 349, a short distance behind vehicle the truck-tractor.

The truck-tractor slowed down to make a left turn, and the Ford failed to control its speed and collided with the rear of the truck-tractor, the release said.   

The truck was driven by Jorge Melendez, 33, of Odessa, he was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt, a Texas Department of Public Safety news release said.

The Ford f-250 was driven by Eric R. Bufkin, 24, of Quitman, Miss.

Bufkin was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, the release said.

Michael A. Hernandez, 23, of Del Rio, also was taken to MMH with non-incapacitating injuries, the release said. He was wearing a seatbelt. Jacob A. Busby, 21, of Quitman, Miss., was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. He also was wearing a seatbelt.

Gerardo Perez, 44, of Fort Worth, was killed in the accident. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace John Barton. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Posted in , , on Monday, October 14, 2019 5:43 pm.

