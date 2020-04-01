  • April 1, 2020

OC to enact emergency pause

OC to enact emergency pause

Posted: Wednesday, April 1, 2020 6:24 pm

Odessa American

As part of Odessa College’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college has issued an Emergency Pause for all students in courses with on-campus labs.

Effective April 3, 2020, all on-campus labs are suspended until further notice for students enrolled in courses on or after March 23.

Courses with labs that will be affected by the Emergency Pause are radiologic technology, agriculture science, instrumentation, electronics, auto and diesel technology, industrial technology (Welding), culinary arts, and cosmetology, a news release said.

The Emergency Pause administrative student requirements are as follow:

Student must continue to attend the non-lab portion (remote or online delivery via Blackboard) of the course for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

Following the end of the Spring 2020 semester, the student has until May 31, 2021 to complete lab work and replace the Emergency Pause (EP) grade with the final earned grade. The final grade earned will be transcribed to the student’s academic record.

If the student does not complete the lab work by the due date, an automatic grade of “W” will be recorded on the student’s transcript. The student must re-enroll, pay for, and complete the entire course, including all modules or components.

Students should contact their instructor directly if they have questions regarding the COVID-19 Emergency Pause for Students in Labs – Instructional Clause.

