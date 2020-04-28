Earthquake reported outside Odessa on Monday

If you thought you felt the earth move on Monday night, you probably weren’t the only one.

On Monday, the United States Geological Survey reported a 2.4 earthquake at around 9:16 p.m., northeast of Odessa.

It was the second earthquake to have occurred in the Odessa area in the last week.

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake also occurred near the city on April 21 at around 1:29 a.m.

According to earthquaketrack.com, West Texas has had three earthquakes in the last week with a 2.9 magnitude occurring in Van Horn on Saturday.

The site also lists that there have been 18 earthquakes so far in over the last 30 days, one of which included a 5.0 magnitude earthquake from Mentone on March 26.

While there are numerous reasons for the cause of the quakes, Don Blakeman, a geophysicist from the National Earthquake Information Center which is apart of the USGS in Golden, Colo., says it is fairly common for places like West Texas to experience these small earthquakes.

“First off, just about anywhere in the U.S. can experience small earthquakes like these,” Blakeman said. “North Dakota and Florida, maybe not so much but West Texas and the Permian Basin as well as many parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas and Colorado have experienced induced earthquakes.”

Blakeman said that without extra study, he can’t look at the wavelength forms and tell which earthquake is induced and which one isn’t.

“They don’t look any different,” Blakeman said. “It takes a lot of study. What’s going on is induced quakes is that they are not caused by fracking but they are caused sometimes by reinjection of the fracking and fluid in the oil well. So after they frack a formation, that fluid is recovered, it’s pumped back out of the well. That fluid has to be disposed of. You can’t just leave it on the ground. You’ve got chemicals and everythign in it. So it’s typically pumped back into the well. It turns out, that part sometimes causes these induced earthquakes.”

An induced earthquake is something that is caused by some other activity besides tectonic plate movements.

“The most obvious ones are from that reinjection of fracking fluid,” Blakeman said. “There are occasionally other things like filling up a new reservoir. Sometimes, that loads up the crust and we get small earthquakes from that sort of thing. The vast majority of quakes are due to disposal of fluid.”

But he doesn’t believe fracking can be the reason alone for the earthquakes in the area.

“I would say that they’re suspect,” Blakeman said. “But you have to look a lot more at the studies and history of the timing. Like when fluid was pumped down a certain well in a certain area because it’s not an immediate thing, necessarily.”

When earthquakes began to occur more around Oklahoma a few years ago, many people have been caught off guard but Blakeman says that seismologists have started to make sense of what is going on.

“I would say so. I think some years ago, it was a surprise to everyone when we started seeing more of this in Oklahoma,” Blakeman said. “Because of that, some regulations have been changing and a lot more study has been done. I think the parties involved are trying to be responsible and need to produce the oil but we also need to not cause earthquakes.”

But regardless, Blakeman said that the number of earthquakes in the Permian Basin should be a reason of concern for residents but added that they should still take precautions.

“Since we can’t predict earthquakes, the only thing people can do, if they’re concern, is they just need to do the safety steps,” Blakeman said. “Make sure there aren’t tall book shelves that can fall, just the basic things people can do for earthquake preparation. But I wouldn’t say that they should be as concern as someone in southern California. We’re not expecting or seeing that kind of thing (in West Texas) but again, we can’t predict that kind of stuff.”