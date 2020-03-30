WesTex Urgent Care providing coronavirus testing

With so much uncertainty regarding the coronavirus across the country, one of the main problems for some people can be not knowing if they’re infected by covid-19 or not.

WesTex Urgent Care is looking to decrease some of that anxiety by providing testing for the virus.

On Monday, WesTex Urgent Care began offering 80 tests per week/per facility.

One of the main reasons that Dr. Terry Beck, owner and medical director of WesTex Urgent Care, said for offering the testing is to help stop the panic.

“I think one of the things that’s creating so much panic and frustration with the public is the lack of ability to get tested,” Beck said. “The main reason I went for testing here at the office because I felt like it’s something that our community needs and that our patients want to know. They want to know if they have the coronavirus.”

WesTex Urgent Care has three locations, one in Odessa and two in Midland.

But the testing will only be done in Odessa, located at 1941 E. 37th street and the one at the WesTex North location (located at 3401, Greenbriar Drive, Suite 200) in Midland.

The reason for that is because of limitations.

“The tests are limited,” WesTex director of marketing and business development Sean McMullen said. “The other reason is that we’ve stretched our Midland area. There are only so many tests you can get per location. The other reason is the one on the south side, the parking lot is conveniently located at a shopping center. And even with normal business that we do, it is very limited on parking. We don’t want to cause traffic jams. With our north location and in Midland, we have plenty of parking.”

But it’s not a simple drive up and get tested.

The tests are only done from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“We have to make sure everything is in place and we want to be cautious, we can schedule up to four tests every hour,” McMullen said. “You can call anyone of our facilities and ask questions about it.”

Patients also must schedule a virtual visit with WesTex Urgent Care first so that they can talk to a provider and go from there.

“Even with this great thing that we’re doing, it’s not like the flu test where we have unlimited supplies,” McMullen said. “We still have to qualify you to come in and get tested. Once you do that, the provider that is providing the virtual visits will schedule a time slot for you to come in Midland or the Odessa clinics, depending on where you’re closer to. You would then pull in and call us, letting us know that you’re here and our medical assistant will administer you the test, walk you through it and be right there with you, collect your test and you can be on your way.”

The tests are then sent to Genetworx in Virginia and results are brought back in around two-three business days.

For Beck, getting the faster they can get the results back, the better.

“The quicker we can inform our patients on their test results, the better,” Beck said. “There’s no specific treatment on the coronavirus. The most important thing about it is to make sure that if they have it, they need to be quarantined. Even some of our patients that test negative and we’re concerned about their symptoms, we still recommend that they quarantined in the next couple of days and if their conditions don’t improve, we can bring them back for more testing. It’s important to get the results back to them as fast as possible because we don’t want people who are contagious wondering around the community and going to the store. They should be at home, period.”

So far, since beginning the testing this week, Beck has described the response as pretty good.

“It’s been brisk,” Beck said. “Not overwhelming but brisk. It’s so far so good. As far as the cost, we can bill the insurance companies if you have it but if you want to pay just cash out of pocket, the cost for the coronavrius test alone is $51.”

Another benefit of having results back fast has been to help people get back to work safely and quick if they can.

“If we can test people and they’re negative and free of the symptoms, then they’re fine to go to work,” Beck said. “That’s what we should be looking for. Ways to get people back to work safely. We want to get them back to work safely. That’s one of the things that I’m hoping the testing will do. You know what shape our economy is in and unless we do something very soon, we’re going to bankrupt the country.”