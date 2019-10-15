A new day downtown

After years of planning and a few setbacks, the Odessa Marriott Downtown Hotel and Convention Center is scheduled to have its grand opening Thursday.

Located at 305 E. Fifth St., the hotel will have more than 215 rooms, a swimming pool, and a 368-space parking garage. It has been heralded by city officials as the main part of downtown revitalization plans since its announcement in 2014.

The hotel was scheduled to open in September; however, some rooms were still awaiting completion, which pushed back the scheduled opening date. But it is ready now and is a towering sight in downtown Odessa.

Other aspects of the hotel and convention center, which officials hope will brings in locals as well as visitors, include a stand-alone Starbucks, an open-air pavilion, the Barrel and Derrick restaurant and a lobby bar. A large red oak outside the property is from George W. Bush’s ranch in Crawford.

“This is a community project that we cannot wait to show off,” Marriott General Manager Steve Dennis said.

Part of the hotel also includes renovations to the Ector Theatre, which is currently scheduled to re-open in spring 2020, a news release from Marriott officials detailed.

Dennis said he was not aware of any events scheduled for the Ector at this time, but said it will continue to be used as a music venue and for speaking engagements.

Dennis said the hotel would host an event during the “Night of Light” event scheduled on Oct. 31.

The event will be in the general area and should be filled with trick-or-treaters in addition to carnival-style games, jumpers, and live entertainment scheduled on North Grant Avenue.

Staffing wise, Dennis said the operations team is about as filled as they can be, with a few positions still open in each department, but not as lacking as it was about a year ago.

“We’re always looking for help, but not like a year ago where everyone was desperate for staff, Dennis said. “… They’re all fully engaged in the success (of the opening).”

The convention center was recently the site of the Pink the Basin luncheon and will also host the Keep Odessa Beautiful event this month.

The hotel and convention center has been in the works for the City of Odessa since 2014, and is a public-private partnership between the city and Odessa natives, Sondra and Toby Eoff.

The Eoffs were announced as private investors in 2016, and agreed to invest about $47 million. The City of Odessa invested about $30.8 million through a combination of hotel/motel tax money, general fund sales tax revenues and Odessa Development Corporation 4A sales tax funds.

The moment for Sondra Eoff that made the completed convention center a little bit more exciting was when she and her husband were speaking with a man on his way to Los Angeles.

Sondra Eoff said they were speaking with the man outside the Starbucks after the couple overheard him on the phone saying he stopped in the city for coffee and a short break during his travels.

The man, Sondra Eoff said, told the couple he had never been to Odessa before his visit, and said it was a “really cool town.”

“We’re happy to be able to present this beautiful resort-style hotel to the community,” Sondra Eoff said. “We hope that the community will be as thrilled as we are with the downtown revitalization.”

Officials with the City of Odessa said they hope the hotel and convention center will be a draw to everyone in the area, and are proud of the process in making the downtown area a draw to everyone.

“The city is proud to be a part of such an innovative project that combines functionality and art into a facility that Odessa can be proud to have in the heart of downtown,” Odessa Mayor David Turner stated in a news release. “We have been fortunate to have amazing partners in Sondra and Toby Eoff who share the same vision and passion of our city. Our belief is that the completion of this project is only the beginning of what’s to come to downtown Odessa.”