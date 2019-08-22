Crisis Center starting Teen Leadership Council

To help foster peer-to-peer prevention dating violence and sexual assault education, Crisis Center of West Texas is forming a Teen Leadership Council.

Prevention Education Manager Damariz Medina said they are seeking 10 to 15 students in grades nine through 11. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. The council will meet twice a month and students will be asked to commit for the school year.

Prevention Services Director Elizabeth Teixeira said they hope students will stay on for a year or two.

“We want to get teens more involved in the community and in schools,” Medina said. “We also want to empower them and kind of getting their point of view on how we can teach our curriculum; new ideas what works what doesn’t work; getting their input on what we do.”

Plans are to start the week of Sept. 9. Medina said prospective council members fill out an application, but there are no set requirements.

Teixeira said she worked for an agency in Richmond, Va., that provided something similar.

“… We recognize that peers are the best influencers to their peers,” Teixeira said, “so we want students promoting healthy relationships among their peers. We want to empower the participants and the council to do that, as well as inform us, like Damariz said, of what works best with students their age as far as prevention curricula goes.”

Teixeira said there is a lot going on in the middle schools with student-on-student sexual assault.

“This is our pilot year and all the other agencies that we’ve seen doing it usually focus on high schoolers because they’re going to have the most skills to teach their curriculum themselves as we teach them leadership skills, as we teach them about the dynamics of dating violence and sexual assault,” Teixeira said. “And so we’re hoping that the high schoolers involved will provide a lot of leadership in both the middle school and high school levels.”

She said they may want to expand it down the road.

“But we really want to be able to have the youth and the council leverage their skills,” Teixeira said. “We felt like starting in ninth grade was a good age, that they would be able to do that.”

The first semester, she said, the council will learn about leadership skills, the dynamics of dating violence and sexual assault.

“Then they’re going to get to pick their own projects to implement the second semester, so some of the options they will have is to go into middle schools and do some programming or campaigns at their own schools, to do some things in the community so they’ll get to … choose and tailor their projects based on their interest,” Teixeira said. “We’re looking for students who are just interested in creating a safer community.”

In the past, Teixeira said Crisis Center has gone into schools with curriculum and focused on classes. Last year, they started some small groups for teenagers who were identified as at risk for either having abusive behavior or experiencing abuse.

“We use the Expect Respect curriculum out of Austin for that, so we’ve piloted that starting last fall. Starting last fall, we piloted it at ECYC (the Ector County Youth Center) and we’ve used that curriculum at a couple of other after-school programs, so that will continue under another prevention educator this fall. But as far as teens really being involved in influencing our program, this is … our first initiative,” Teixeira said.

She said the small groups have been replicated through Communities in Schools at Bowie Middle School.

“We’re hoping to grow that this year, as well,” Teixeira said. “We’ve just learned that while presentations are important so people get the information about our services and about red flags for dating violence, really that ongoing curriculum and opportunity for discussion is really what we hope to use to create behavior change among the community.”

An example of a red flag is if a friend stops hanging out with you as much, starts distancing herself from friends, not posting as much on social media because maybe their boyfriend or girlfriend won’t let them, Medina said.

Teixeira said prevention starts as young as seventh and eighth grade because that’s when students are starting to date.

“We do have some programming for later elementary school where we teach some social-emotional learning skills which research shows will help people build healthy relationships long term. We talk about things like empathy and stereotypes and gender equality and things like that starting in third grade,” Teixeira said. “But our dating violence curriculum doesn’t get started until seventh grade at the earliest.”