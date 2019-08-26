New Cavazos principal ready for the challenge

Although she once dreamed of being an optometrist, newly installed Cavazos Elementary Principal Amanda Montelongo has found her calling in education.

Montelongo earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Texas Pan American, now UT Rio Grande Valley and a master’s in educational leadership through Concordia University Portland.

“I wanted to be an optometrist and then I just took a job as a teacher and I liked it. I like being part of education and always learning,” she said.

Montelongo has been with ECISD for four years, left for three and is back with ECISD now.

Alicia Press, an executive director of elementary education, said the district is “very blessed” to have Montelongo as the new principal at Cavazos.

“She is a dynamic leader with a strong instructional background. Great things are on the horizon for this incredible school,” Press said.

Montelongo replaces Brandon Chesser. Currently, Cavazos has about 887 students in grades kindergarten through fifth. The campus ended last year with approximately 820 students, Montelongo said.

“Myself and other principals, we’re always in contact at the end of the day and we’ll text each other what our numbers are. Downing was at 770 and they’ve never been that big,”

“I anticipate that we’re going to get more students. We’re the overflow for all of the west side because we’re one of the larger campuses and this year we’re going to have two assistant principals,” she said.

She added that Murry Fly also will have two assistant principals this year. Having the added administrators will help.

“We have to appraise our teachers, do walk-throughs and be in the classroom as much as possible because our job really should be as instructional leaders, but we get too caught up in the discipline part and doing all the other things for compliance that sometimes we don’t get to the classroom as much as we’d like. At least this way we have three people that we can split all of our observations with, and split all of our appraisals among, so that way it’s not having to run around back and forth all the time. …,” Montelongo said.

A native of Donna, she taught high school science and was a softball coach there for two years. Her husband, Jose, moved to West Texas for work and she taught at Odessa High School for four years.

Before arriving at Cavazos, Montelongo had her first administration job as assistant principal at DeZavala Elementary School in Midland.

“… Odessa High was a very big campus. It is busy. It is amazing how it runs like clockwork and there’s just so much to do. I wanted to be part of the team that helps make the decisions and helps guide people in the right direction,” she said.

As a teacher, Montelongo said, she wishes she had gotten more coaching.

“… I’m just the type of person that I figure it out one way or another, so I … was fine. But I know that not everybody is the same as me,” she said.

“… I wanted to be able to give that direction. I’ve always said that if I wasn’t an administrator I’d be a party planner because I love to plan. I’m a planner. There’s a lot of times when you’re in a school and part of running a school (where) it feels like you’re party planning. You’re organizing things on the daily, so I really enjoy that part; just the organization of it all and being able to be a resource to other people — to teachers and to parents in this area,” Montelongo added.

She said she enjoys building relationships with students, parents and teachers and being on a bilingual campus. At a previous school, she was able to help parents feel a part of things because she could communicate with them well.

“Our bilingual parents knew that they had somebody that they could come to talk to, or voice their concerns about anything pertaining to their child, so I just like being part of that,” Montelongo said.

At Cavazos, Montelongo has a team of about 70, including teachers and support staff. She has no openings — a rarity in ECISD right now.

“I’ve got some long-term subs in a few classrooms, but overall we’re very fortunate that we don’t normally have a high teacher turnover rate. Most of our teachers stay. They’ve been here for many, many years,” she said. “…Most of the people, they like that Cavazos is a family. That’s one of the things they told me when I first started.”

When teachers interview at her school, Montelongo tells them to visit other campuses to see how they feel.

“I want them to feel comfortable wherever they’re at because in the long run that’s going to help us. It could help us or hurt us if they just choose a school off the top of their head,” she said.

For now, her goal is to keep Cavazos where it is and ultimately go further. The reason is that the campus lost its fifth-grade team, which was holding the accountability up. The campus earned a C in state accountability ratings this year.

“They (the fifth-grade) scored a b in accountability for growth,” Montelongo said. “They were our game changers. They were the ones making the most growth overall because that’s what the state looks at. They look at fourth and fifth grade.”

“They were phenomenal and we lost all of them this year, so I’m coming in with a brand new fifth grade team. Right now, and I’ve addressed it to the entire campus and told them they all have to carry their weight this year. We all, every single grade level, has to make sure they make growth because we lost the team that was holding us and now that they’re gone our new team — and I’m sure they’re going to be great we’ve got some really strong people. I know they’re going to be great, but normally greatness comes with time and I know that it’s going to take a couple years of learning the content and making sure that we know what to do to differentiate that instruction. That’s one of our starting points and our biggest goal this year is going to be to rebuild our fifth grade team and make sure that we can have growth across all areas,” she said.

Montelongo also plans to incorporate data folders for each student so they can track their own progress, talk about it to the teachers, principal and their parents and know where they need to improve as an individual.

“I want it to be a campus expectation that if we enter a classroom and we ask a student, ‘How are you doing right now?’ that they can pull out their data folder and tell me. I just want us to have more conversations with kids about growth and about knowing where they’re at,” she said.

As a result, the students will be able to push themselves.

“I want us to teach our kids responsibility and part of that is at the beginning it’s going to be setting up your folder, and then after that, once they have their charts in there it will just be anytime we hit that monthly assessment, we’ve got the scores back” and they’re going to track their data, Montelongo said.

She said it should be too difficult.

“It’s just getting the routine of it going. That’s why I like teachers to do it starting at the beginning of the year so that it’s something that remains consistent all year. We already have a starting point because have data from last year,” Montelongo said in an Aug. 14 interview.

Ratings were released by the state Aug. 15.

Montelongo and her husband, Jose, have three children.