Roof fire sparked at Midland hospital

Patients have returned to their rooms and operations are returning to normal “as quickly as possible” following a roof fire at Midland Memorial Hospital Friday, a statement on the hospital’s Facebook page said.

At 6:11 a.m., the Midland Fire Department responded to a roof fire at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Immediate action was taken to ensure patient safety. The campus was secured and patients were evacuated, the statement said

Due to the coordinated efforts from MFD, MPD and Midland Memorial Hospital no injuries have been reported to patients due to the fire. Three employees did seek medical attention.

Those seeking healthcare services at Midland Memorial Hospital, should present themselves as normal to the new tower or to the emergency department, the statement said.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, a cause had not yet been determined.