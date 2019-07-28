New Tech OB-GYN chair aims to build program

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s new chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology wants to grow the program and has an eye toward offering more minimally invasive surgery.

Dr. Michael Galloway started at Texas Tech July 1. Galloway was born in Covina, Calif., and grew up in Cypress. He lived in California for 28 years and then moved to Ohio for 25. He has been in medicine for 26 years.

He was in private practice for nine years in Ohio and then in academic medicine at Wright State University, where he was residency program director and part of the medical executive committee at Miami Valley Hospital.

The 53-year-old worked his way up through the ranks to become a professor this past year.

Galloway earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of California-Riverside and went to medical school at Western University in Pomona. He did his residency at Wright State University.

He chose obstetrics and gynecology partially because he had a family of his own when he was in college and medical school. Galloway and his wife, Stacey, have five children and three grandchildren.

“It’s really the only specialty where you do medicine, non-surgical treatment, as well as actual surgery in the operating room on a daily basis. It certainly has a lot of range of care of from teens to older adults. It gives you that different aspect to care every day, so I always say you can be in the office, go to surgery and deliver a baby in 24 hours. We do a hysterectomy, deliver a baby and see patients in the office the same day. Some people think that’s crazy, but every day is a little bit different,” Galloway said.

In his administrative role, Galloway said he will still practice. He added that he enjoys being able to train and guide young physicians in their development.

“… I was fortunate enough when I was in training to have people spend time with me and teach me. and so now that part of it comes back. A lot of what we do in medicine is just not out of the book. It’s certainly the art of medicine, or the art of healing, and as such is not something you can just read in a book and get it. There’s guidelines and maps in there, but every patient’s different. You’ve got to mold your care to the patient and the situation,” Galloway added.

Knowing some of the people who were, or are now, at Texas Tech from his time at Wright State and having the support of the Texas Tech system were two of the selling points that bought Galloway to Odessa.

“Over the years at national meetings and such I got to know the past chair Dr. (Moss) Hampton, who I had a lot of respect for and what he had done had done here at Texas Tech and my old boss in Dayton at Wright State, Dr. (Gary) Ventolini is the (regional) dean here now and he was my chair back when I was in Dayton,” Galloway said.

He added that he and Ventolini work well together and have a certain level of familiarity, which can be good and bad.

“… He probably knows my quirks and I know his, but we’re both trying to accomplish the same task. The nice thing about Dr. Ventolini is he’s always allowed me and others to kind of develop a plan and succeed. Then he supports (it) and provides help and resources if needed,” Galloway said.

His goals as chair are to grow the OB-GYN program, continue serving patients in the Permian Basin and expand its reach, possibly developing a fellowship program in the future.

There are 12 residents in the OB-GYN program and he hopes to increase that.

“I have a focus on gynecologic surgery and minimally invasive surgery. We’re fortunate enough to have several faculty that also already perform these procedures, so we’re going to try to keep building on that aspect of it,” Galloway said.

“One of the things I have gotten to do was to develop a training program as part of a large group that developed a robotic training program for robotic surgery and gynecology,” he added.

The benefit of minimally invasive surgery is lower blood loss and shorter hospital stays and recovery time.

Ventolini is happy to have Galloway on board.

“Dr. Galloway is a leader in the field of obstetrics and gynecology with a national reputation for excellence as an educator and scholar. He is a board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Galloway served as program director at Wright State University from 2011 to 2018. During that time, he deployed many innovative advances to education utilizing cutting-edge high fidelity simulation in robotics gynecology,” Ventolini said in an email.

“He provided exceptional training to medical students, residents and fellows with an empowering teaching style. He is the recipient of numerous professional honors, including the ACOG/CREOG National Faculty Award and the APGO Excellence in Teaching Award.

ACOG is the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and CREOG is the Council on Resident Education in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“As a national expert in robotic surgery,” Ventolini said, “he will be developing the first fellowship program in minimally invasive surgery in gynecology in West Texas and will serve all the population with his outstanding surgical skills.”