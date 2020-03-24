  • March 24, 2020

Midland sees first coronavirus death - Odessa American: News

Midland sees first coronavirus death

Posted: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 1:54 pm

Odessa American

Today, Midland County, the City of Midland and Midland Memorial Hospital confirmed Midland County's first COVID-19 related death. The patient, a male in his 60s, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital and had no significant underlying medical conditions. The patient passed away on March 24, 2020, a news release from Midland Memorial said.

No other details will be released at the request of the patient's family.

