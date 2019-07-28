Cameron looks forward to extended dual language program

With the opportunity to continue in Cameron Dual Language Magnet’s program, Principal Jacob Bargas said parents are excited.

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees gave its approval to extend the program earlier this year.

“Our fifth graders were given the opportunity to let us know that they were going to stay with us. We had about 90 percent of our current fifth graders say they’re going to stay with us. Some of them are going to take the option and go on to middle school,” Bargas said.

Elementary schools in ECISD go through fifth grade and then students move on to middle school. Bargas said there will be about 75 students in sixth grade.

Vanessa Ortega, mother of two Cameron students, is excited the decision was made to expand the program.

“I have two students — one going to second grade and my oldest will be going into sixth grade. I was especially excited as a parent. I had a lot of concern about sending oldest to a bigger school …,” Ortega said.

She added that she loves all the teachers there and Bargas is a great principal. Ortega said her children are straight-A students.

“… From talking to other teachers and moms, I know a lot of kids have done very well with the program so it’s something I hope goes further (than) sixth grade. Hopefully that will be a possibility in the future,” Ortega said.

Bargas said dual language looks different in different school districts. The approach at Cameron is a 50-50 model, which means students receive 50 percent of their instruction in English and 50 percent in Spanish.

“So what people get confused on sometimes is we’re not teaching a Spanish class. We teach math, reading, writing, science, social studies in both English and Spanish, and so over time with us the students begin to acquire that second language. We wanted to extend that program one more year to give kids another year opportunity and that was what drove our decision to extend because when students go to middle school they can’t take foreign language in sixth grade,” Bargas said.

“Foreign language isn’t an option until seventh grade, so we have a lot of students that have worked so hard pre-k through fifth grade building their Spanish language, but when they went to sixth grade it was English only. We really wanted to bridge that gap on continuing that Spanish language development, and at that point, it’s the students’ and parents’ choice to continue that work if they want to take a Spanish class in middle school. That’s why we chose to extend one more year here at Cameron,” he added.

Half the population at the campus includes native English speakers, and the other half, native Spanish speakers, Bargas said. The native Spanish speakers hear Spanish at home and native English speakers don’t.

“So they’re not practicing it; they’re not using it, so they go a full year without using it. Their level drops tremendously within a year and they were losing that opportunity,” he added.

Asked if it would help the test score dip between fifth and sixth grade, Bargas said he’s hopeful the extension will have a positive impact.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll see that because my fifth graders, they did really well. They’re on progress. They’re growing, so I’m hopeful that next year as sixth graders they’re going to continue that growth and continue that performance. But what’s great about this is 90 percent of the kids decided to stay. We know them. We know their needs. We know their strengths, their weaknesses, so we can hit the ground running day one with interventions with support and building those relationships,” Bargas said.

Bargas said he is expecting about 630 students in the fall in prekindergarten through sixth grade.

He hired three sixth-grade teachers and an art teacher, but he still needs a few more.

“We’ve had a consistent … group of teachers that work so hard. Dual language is difficult on teachers, on students, on parents. It’s tough,” Bargas said.

He added that Cameron gets a mix of international teachers from Spain and local teachers.

“International teachers bring a solid foundation of knowledge in Spanish. … They have a solid Spanish foundation and background that they bring to the table,” he said.

The campus also offers French, so students receive 45 minutes of French a day in first through fifth grade.