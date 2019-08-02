Principal, district reach settlement

Ector County Independent School District and one of its longtime principals have reached a compromise and settlement agreement regarding a proposed non-renewal of her contract.

Linda Voss had been an administrator and educator with ECISD for many years, most recently as principal at Travis Elementary School. Charged with a Class A misdemeanor of failure to report in violation of a section under the Texas Family Code, Voss was booked into the Ector County Detention Center Feb. 26 and released that day on a $1,000 surety bond. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in the county jail and up to a $4,000 fine, or both.

Under the agreement, Voss agrees to retire effective Jan. 31, 2020; take no further actions on her separation from the district, including filing complaints or charges with the Texas Education Agency, Commissioner of Education, the State Board for Educator Certification or Equal Opportunity Employment Commission; and withdraw with prejudice her pending request for a hearing to address the April 18, 2019, proposed non-renewal of her term contract.

In exchange for her retirement, the district agreed to rescind the April 18, 2019, board action proposing her non-renewal thereby “rending such board action null and void;” the district will employ Voss through Jan. 31, 2020, at a rate of $20 per hour capped at a 40-hour week, but she will continue to be on administrative leave, the agreement said.

Since Voss will be on paid administrative leave, the agreement said, she will not accrue additional personal or sick time after the contract year 2018/2019.

And at the end of the 2018-2019 contract year, the district will pay out accrued personal and sick leave pursuant to board policy, the agreement said.

County Attorney Dusty Gallivan said in a text message that he didn’t have a copy of the agreement with ECISD and the misdemeanor case is moving forward.

“This settlement agreement allows all parties to move forward,” ECISD Public Information Officer Mike Adkins said in an email.

Voss said in a text message that she was out of town Friday and said she and her attorney will be meeting when she gets back.

According to an affidavit, Voss was required to report the alleged indecency with a child allegation to Texas Child Protective Services or law enforcement within 48 hours. The affidavit said Voss failed to report the case during that time after she became aware of the allegations.

Indecency with a child occurs when someone engages in sexual contact with a child or causes the child to engage in sexual contact with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person, Voss’ attorney John Green said in a previous article.

Voss has said the incident did not involve an adult. “It involved four students and they’re minors (age 10 and 11). Under our training and our policy when it is a student-to-student situation, we as principals are responsible for investigating the situation because up until then it could be hearsay,” she said in April.