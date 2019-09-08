  • September 8, 2019

BBB: Grandparent’s Day - Odessa American: News

BBB: Grandparent’s Day

Posted: Sunday, September 8, 2019 12:15 am

BBB: Grandparent’s Day By Heather Massey Odessa American

Today is Grandparents’ Day, when we get to celebrate the love and appreciation we have for Gramps and Nana. Chances are your grandparents looked out for you, and Grandparents’ Day is chance to return the favor. Better Business Bureau suggests taking a few minutes to learn how we can protect them from scammers looking to steal their money. In 2018, 20.8% of the scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker were filed by consumers 65 and older. While they were the age group least susceptible to scams, they reported the highest median dollar loss at $400. This means if your grandparent does get scammed, they’ll probably lose more money than the average scam victim.

What is the reason behind this? Likely, scammers know that older adults have greater financial resources, and therefore target them with costlier scams. BBB’s Scam Tracker Risk Report showed that investment scams, travel and vacation scams, and tech support scams were the riskiest for consumers 65 and above last year. However, another ploy that seniors may encounter is the emergency scam, often called, “the grandparent scam.”

Scammers call consumers, often targeting older people, and pretend to be a friend, relative or grandchild. They may start the conversation with, “Do you know who this is?” and use whatever name is guessed. Then, they claim to be in trouble or have an emergency and need money via wire transfer or gift card. If they are posing as a grandchild, they may ask that their parents not be called, saying they don’t want to get in trouble. This is an attempt to keep people from figuring out it’s not actually their grandchild making the call.

Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas has the following tips for anyone targeted by an emergency or grandparent scam:

>> Don’t act immediately. Scammers can be convincing, so you may be tempted to act quickly to help a loved one in trouble. Reach out to family to confirm your friend or relative’s whereabouts, even if the caller asks you not to. More than likely, you’ll find the person you thought you were talking to is safe at home. You can also ask the caller specific questions that only the real person would be able to answer.

>> Know the signs. Knowing the signs of an emergency scam can help you identify it quickly. Oftentimes, the scammer claims to be out of the country when they were arrested or experienced a medical emergency. Asks for money through gift cards, wire transfer, or some other untraceable form is another red flag.

Share these signs and tips with the grandparents in your life to help keep them safe, and Happy Grandparents’ Day from BBB serving the Heart of Texas!

