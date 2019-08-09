  • August 9, 2019

Hooters guard serving 90 days in jail - Odessa American: News

Hooters guard serving 90 days in jail

Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 3:32 pm

Odessa American

The former security guard found guilty of shooting a man in the back outside Hooters was sentenced to 10 years probation, but is currently sitting in the Ector County Detention Center for 90 days as part of that probation.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said Judge Stacy Trotter sentenced the guard, 26-year-old Rance Struck, to sit in jail for 90 days as part of his 10 years of probation.

“The jury gives him probation and the judge can set the terms of probation,” Bland said. “And so included in that is the ability for the judge to assess jail time as condition of probation.”

Jail records show Struck was booked into the Ector County Detention Center July 24. He will be released by Oct. 22.

Struck was first charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, almost two years ago. Police charged him after he shot Jared Moore in the back in the parking lot of Hooters, 2660 JBS Parkway, following a verbal altercation between the two.

Witnesses testified during the trial that Moore had been mocking Struck that night after Struck had told them to quiet down, and as Moore and his friends left, Struck followed them outside, where more words were exchanged between the two before Moore confronted Struck. After a physical confrontation involving Struck pepper spraying Moore, Struck pulled out his handgun. As Moore began running away, Struck pursued him and shot him in the back.

Struck’s lawyer argued self-defense during the trial, but the jury still found him guilty, and sentenced him to serve 10 years probation.

Posted in , , , , on Friday, August 9, 2019 3:32 pm.

