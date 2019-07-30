Milton Hunt has always had an affinity for law enforcement, but after spending a year as a probation surveillance officer in Pecos, he decided he would turn his attention to making sure younger people didn’t get to that point.

Hunt turned to teaching middle school and is going into his 19th year with Ector County ISD. Recently, he was awarded secondary teacher of the year honors for his efforts.

He will be teaching sixth grade at Bowie Middle School covering cultures. Hunt usually tackles U.S. and Texas history.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Sul Ross State University in Alpine. He and his wife, Virginia, the AVID coordinator for ECISD, met in college. They have two children.

As a probation officer, Hunt said he had some young people on his roster and that’s what led him to education.

“My background is criminal justice. I was taking history classes in college for fun and one of my professors looked at it and he saw the number of classes that I had. I just enjoyed it.”

He will be going into his sixth year at Bowie. He was at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School, formerly known as Hood Junior High, for 12 years. For many years at Bowie, he oversaw in-school suspension classes.

Hunt said students come to see him for a variety of reasons. He sets rules and expectations for them to follow, but he also tries to have empathy for them.

“… I try to give every one of the students what they need when they’re with me because potentially sometimes they’re with me for three days when usually they go from class to class 45 to 50 minutes, so they get to know me pretty well and I get to know them pretty well …,” Hunt said.

Earning the secondary teacher of the year, he said, was an honor and humbling at the same time.

“It truly is. At Bowie and ECISD overall I can name tons of teachers that I’ve taught with, that I’ve met ... that are just unbelievable educators. Right here at Bowie, there are unbelievable educators and tons of experience, good quality teachers so to be chosen was a huge honor and is very, very humbling when you see the quality of educators we have here,” Hunt said.

Mark Crissinger, an assistant principal at Bowie, has been at the campus for a year and has known Hunt for that long. Crissinger said it’s great that Hunt won the recognition and he’s excited for Hunt and his family.

“My impression of him is how well he works with the kids and how much the kids can see that he cares for them. He really does care. He has high standards for them. He expects a lot out of them … I know the kids they feel that love that he has for them. They just like him. He’s a really good guy. He’s always respectful to everybody. I have a lot of respect for him and for what he does for the kids.

You can tell from talking to Hunt that he’s passionate about his vocation.

“When I get front of the kids and I look at the kids, their potential is unlimited. I always look at them I think I could have a future governor, senator, congressperson, nurse, doctor, police officer, president sitting in front of me. I tell the kids it’s not about where you start, it’s about where you finish,” Hunt said.

Asked if he was going to take it easy now that he’d won the award, Hunt said he won’t let up.

“… I think it will make me work harder to make sure that the title was bestowed upon me, that I earn it. It’s an honor. I love this job; I really do. I feel like it’s a calling; it’s an honor,” he said.

A former girls' athletics coach who played football and basketball, Hunt said he enjoys educating middle school students, which he concedes may sound strange to some people.

“… Middle school is practice for real life. Are you going to be on time? Are you going to do your very best? What effort are you going to show? Are you going to try your best to be an honorable person? Are you going to keep your word? How do you treat others? Things that my parents bestowed upon me growing up through life; be the best person you can be; work hard; be committed,” Hunt said.

A graduate of Odessa High School, Hunt grew up in Odessa. His wife, Virginia, grew up in Laredo.

Their children, Isabella and Daniel, attend Austin Montessori Magnet.