Midland College employees recognized by Permian Basin Great 25 Nurses

MIDLAND- On Thursday Two Midland College employees were recognized as part of Permian Basin Great 25 Nurses, an organization which exists to recognize extraordinary nurses across West Texas.

Nominees for the award are judged on their concern for humanity, their contributions to the profession of nursing and their mentorship to others.

Laurie Brannigan is an associate professor in MC’s Associate Degree Nursing program and Wendy Wood-Collins is the associate dean of Health Sciences Dual Credit and Continuing Education.

The women were recognized in a ceremony at the main Midland College Campus.

“Laurie and Wendy not only exemplify the best of the nursing profession, but also are truly great nurse educators,” Dr. Carmen Edwards, MC dean of Health Sciences, said. “Both of these women play a pivotal role in strengthening the nursing workforce, serving as role models and providing the leadership needed to implement evidence-based practice.”