  • October 16, 2019

Benefit for Be the Change set - Odessa American: News

Benefit for Be the Change set

Posted: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:11 pm

Benefit for Be the Change set Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland, formerly known as Miss Cayce’s Christmas Store, will host a Round Top Collection Seasonal Decorating Experience to benefit Be the Change Permian Basin Friday and Saturday.

Hours will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the store located at 1012 Andrews Highway at Cuthbert Avenue behind Westlake Ace Hardware and Albertsons in Midland.

The event features Round Top embellishing and decorating demonstration, The Round Top Collection Seasonal Design Show by Jeff Krause, owner and designer of The Round Top Collection, and Kim Folger, lead showroom designer on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the $10 ticket price benefiting Be the Change Permian Basin.

Donations for free kids’ face painting also benefits Be the Change, as does a Round Top prize gift raffle. Miss Cayce’s will match all monies raised, a news release said.

The Round Top event also featured ticketed pumpkin make-and-take classes. Round Top gifts with purchase, other promotions and food.

 

