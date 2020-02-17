ECISD gets facilities input

Rigor, quality teaching and new facilities were just a few of the items those attending a community facilities meeting said they would like to see for the future of Ector County ISD.

A handful of community members attended the gathering in the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center Monday evening, along with many representatives from ECISD and the Facilities Review Committee, a 140-member group that began meeting in December 2019.

Lorraine Perryman and Chris Cole co-chair the Facilities Review Committee.

Another community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Permian High School library.

ECISD Chief Operations Officer Patrick Young said facilities needs in 2017 were said to be a little more than $600 million. An updated figure will be presented at the 6 p.m. Feb. 25 Facilities Review Committee meeting at Travis Elementary School.

Perryman said the $600 million figure is just to take care of what ECISD has.

Young said the district has 60 facilities with an average age of 45 years. This includes 28 elementary schools, two early education centers, six middle schools, two comprehensive high schools, three other high school programs, a technical education center at Frost, the agricultural farm, alternative education center and 16 support buildings.

Young said half the buildings are 60 years or older.

Some of those attending had suggested building larger new schools and using the newer buildings for schools of choice.

Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard said the district is in the process of revisiting the schools of choice to see if their brand is up to date and they are still attracting students. Howard said the goal is an ongoing evaluation of all the choice schools. If they are losing enrollment, why is that occurring. ECISD will look at where they are losing students and where they are going.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the district is looking at facilities in the facilities review plan and academics in its strategic plan.

Muri said they are thinking about how to use existing space, but the district needs room to grow.

Cole reviewed what’s been completed from the 2018 Tax Ratification Election and district enrollment and demographics were presented.

From the TRE, staff raises, secured fencing at five elementary campuses, controlled access at all campuses, new buses and 11 roof replacements from the 2016 hail storm were completed.

Still left are 16 roof replacements from the 2017 hail storm.

Howard said a steady growth of students is expected over the next 10 years. There are several schools that were recently completed that are now overcapacity, such as Buice Elementary School.

Some of the other items mentioned via text message were that too many students are being taught in portable buildings, redrawing boundary lines, building new facilities, offering accurate information so people can make informed decisions, building a new elementary, middle and high school in northeast Odessa, and addressing all facility needs in one bond and planning additional bonds on a recurring basis so ECISD doesn’t fall behind.

Manuel Banda, a former Bowie Middle School teacher who now teaches eighth-grade math at Compass Academy Charter School, said new facilities are needed to accommodate the overcrowding.

Teaching at Bowie, Banda remembers having 35 students in a class. At Compass, he has 18 and said he feels he can teach students to their full potential.

Until the district can pass a bond, it can’t get rid of the portables and gain the needed space.

Carol Horton, a retired teacher and assistant principal and member of the Facilities Review Committee, said she thinks people are interested in what’s going on.

Horton said she was hoping more people from the community would attend.

“I came partially to see what was going on … It seemed like more people from the school district are here. But that’s good. It’s important that they’re here, too, but I’m sorry we didn’t have more people from the community,” Horton said.

She added that a lot of things that were put on lists by people in breakout groups were things the facilities review committee had talked about previously.

Howard said she thinks the feedback from Monday’s meeting was great with people thinking creatively.