Petition calls for more transparency

For some residents in Odessa, transparency and communication from Ector County officials regarding COVID-19 hasn’t been up to par.

For Lindsey Clark, it has been unacceptable.

However, the Odessa resident hopes to change that with her online petition.

“Just on a personal level, I have an immune disorder and so the rate of the spread (of the virus) and nobody addressing that was infuriating,” Clark said. “Just on a general level, people were also concerned about the lack of information. I was tired of feeling helpless. It may not do anything but I figured I would give it a try.”

Clark created the petition on Saturday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition has garnered 1,610 signatures online.

“That’s just crazy,” Clark said. “When I was writing it, I was just thinking, ‘I got to do something.’ I didn’t think that many people would agree with me, but I’ve been surprised with the amount of people reaching out and thanking me for trying. I’ve been blown away by it.”

Clark feels that additional information from the county could help people in the area make wise choices.

“You can at least give people the information so that they can make safe decisions,” Clark said. “The shelter in place may help a little bit, but I think a lot of people weren’t taking it seriously because there was no information to think that it was here even though, for the most part, we can assume that it has been.”

As far as comparing Ector County to other counties, she feels that Midland County has done a better job of being transparent.

“I think Midland has done a much better job just providing facts and the frequency,” Clark said. “We’ve heard from Midland a lot compared to Odessa. I think the frequent updates make it seem more serious. These elected officials are trying to support their communities. I feel like Odessa has completely dropped the ball on that side of things.”

Other people in the county have also been upset by not receiving enough information regarding the disease from the county.

“You would think that we would be much more cautious over here and wouldn’t want (it) to affect us in this way,” said Odessa resident Tash Hall. “But instead, it feels like they almost didn’t want anybody to know that we had any cases here.”

On Monday, Odessa Mayor David Turner ordered a “limited” shelter-in-place that will affect non-essential businesses.

But Odessa resident Robin Murray is still a skeptic.

“We’re in a limited shelter in place, but it doesn’t feel any different,” Murray said. “I’m still nervous to even leave my home. I have a journal of places I go to and it’s not a big journal but if something is community spread around here, it would be nice to know where they’ve (those who have been confirmed cases) been and where they think they’ve got it.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the number of confirmed positive cases in Ector County was 10.

But Clark says she feels the actual number is higher than that.

She’s not the only one who thinks that, either as Hall feels the same way.

“I can understand them not wanting communicate with everybody about the number and all this stuff,” Hall said. “All I’m saying is that they need to have a better shelter-in-place. Because what we are doing is already what we were doing. I think to myself that it doesn’t matter if we’re all still going if half the population doesn’t exist. All you have to do is watch outside of the area because it’s viral. It’s crazy.”

Clark said she has emailed the petition to Turner and Ector County Judge Debbi Hays, but hasn’t heard back from them.

However, Clark is still optimistic about people receiving more information from the public.

“I think my hope is to primarily get some information publicly for people so that they can make informed decisions before going out and protecting themselves,” Clark said.

