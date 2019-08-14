  • August 14, 2019

City names new city attorney

Posted: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 5:14 pm

Odessa American

After more than a year, the City Council made the decision to hire Natasha Brooks as their city attorney.

Brooks was already an assistant city attorney with the City of Odessa, and was hired by the City Council following an executive session at their Tuesday meeting.

Council members hired Brooks after more than a year since they last had a permanent city attorney. Gary Landers has been serving as interim city attorney since February of 2018, following the retirement of previous City Attorney Larry Long, who was allowed to retire following a sexual harassment complaint.

