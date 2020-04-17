  • April 17, 2020

ECISD graduation to go virtual - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD graduation to go virtual

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, April 17, 2020 6:54 pm

ECISD graduation to go virtual By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Traditional graduation for Ector County ISD seniors is canceled this year, but Superintendent Scott Muri said the district will commit to students that a traditional ceremony will be held for them when it is safe.

Schools throughout the state will remain closed and remote learning will continue through the end of the school year, May 21.

"We’re going to do a virtual graduation ceremony. This will happen at the usual time. Every senior will be contacted by Herff Jones,” Muri said.

The company will compile a virtual graduation for the five high schools — Odessa, Permian, George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, Odessa Collegiate Academy and OCTECHS. Muri said this will be free of charge.

Students will see and hear the traditional things they would experience at an in-person graduation with the principals’ presentations and valedictorian and salutatorian speeches.

Each senior will also record a 7 to 10-second video fo themselves.

Muri said all the seniors and their families will get a lot more information about that. He added that there are other ideas in the works to celebrate seniors this year, as well.

Commencement is normally right around Memorial Day weekend.

Grading guidelines also have been posted on the district website for families. The grades will follow the philosophy of “do no harm” meaning that if a student had a B in a class before the start of remote learning that student can do no worse than a B in that class.

A student can improve their grades with the work they are doing now.

Muri said students will receive letter or number grades that they traditionally received and their GPAs will be calculated as normal.

He said he’s not sure when the top 10 students at each high school will be announced, but it will be in early or mid-May. It usually happens at a board meeting.

He noted that Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that schools would remain physically closed for the rest of the year.

This means remote learning will occur through May 21, Muri said.

“We fully expected that. This is not a surprise,” he said.

He added that this makes sense given what is happening around the state and it was a wise decision.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Reference Links

Posted in , , on Friday, April 17, 2020 6:54 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
59°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: ENE at 7mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 43°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 78°/Low 55°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 83°/Low 53°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]