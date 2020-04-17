ECISD graduation to go virtual

Traditional graduation for Ector County ISD seniors is canceled this year, but Superintendent Scott Muri said the district will commit to students that a traditional ceremony will be held for them when it is safe.

Schools throughout the state will remain closed and remote learning will continue through the end of the school year, May 21.

"We’re going to do a virtual graduation ceremony. This will happen at the usual time. Every senior will be contacted by Herff Jones,” Muri said.

The company will compile a virtual graduation for the five high schools — Odessa, Permian, George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, Odessa Collegiate Academy and OCTECHS. Muri said this will be free of charge.

Students will see and hear the traditional things they would experience at an in-person graduation with the principals’ presentations and valedictorian and salutatorian speeches.

Each senior will also record a 7 to 10-second video fo themselves.

Muri said all the seniors and their families will get a lot more information about that. He added that there are other ideas in the works to celebrate seniors this year, as well.

Commencement is normally right around Memorial Day weekend.

Grading guidelines also have been posted on the district website for families. The grades will follow the philosophy of “do no harm” meaning that if a student had a B in a class before the start of remote learning that student can do no worse than a B in that class.

A student can improve their grades with the work they are doing now.

Muri said students will receive letter or number grades that they traditionally received and their GPAs will be calculated as normal.

He said he’s not sure when the top 10 students at each high school will be announced, but it will be in early or mid-May. It usually happens at a board meeting.

He noted that Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that schools would remain physically closed for the rest of the year.

This means remote learning will occur through May 21, Muri said.

“We fully expected that. This is not a surprise,” he said.

He added that this makes sense given what is happening around the state and it was a wise decision.