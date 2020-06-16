Board accepts Woodall resignation

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of trustee Doyle Woodall during its meeting Tuesday, but will take up next steps during a future meeting.

Woodall had come under fire for Facebook posts that were offensive to some.

Options trustees will most likely take are leaving the position vacant or appointing someone. Board member Steve Brown asked if a survey could be conducted in Position 4, which Woodall served, to see what option constituents would want.

Trustee Carol Gregg said the public has asked the district to undergo sensitivity training. She added that the district needs to reestablish trust with a significant part of the community and she thinks it is important to take steps to do that.

Board member Donna Smith said she agreed with Gregg 100 percent and would like to schedule training.

Gregg said she wants to discuss and decide on an option during the first meeting in July.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, discussed funding challenges for the legislative session in 2021 and said he would need help from the board to get what ECISD needs.

On a separate item, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and instruction Lilia Nanez discussed the academic calendar for next year.

School will start Aug. 12 and 11 instructional days will be added. Nanez said it does not affect the teacher calendar.

Nanez said research has shown that the pandemic and school closures have had an adverse effect on children, particularly in math.

Nanez said there will be 180 instructional days and the district will qualify for state funding for an additional 30 days of instruction for elementary students at the end of the year. Those days will be optional for students and staff.

After a public hearing, the board approved a $307 million general fund.

The board discussed equity funding for schools. Gregg said it looked like the schools that were rated D and F under state standards were getting less money this year.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the funding was tied to the students of poverty, special education students and English learners wherever they happened to be.

The discrepancy was due to amounts presented last year, but officials said the schools in need were getting more funding.

Julia Willett-Weekly, executive director of federal and state programs, said federal funding is coming.

The planning amount for Title I is $6,500,000; for title 1

A little more than $5 million is expected from the CARES Act; $750,000 to $800,000 for Title 2; Title 3, about $600,000; Title 4, close to $500,000.

The board also approved hiring Jaime Miller as executive director of curriculum and instruction; executive director of special services Leslie Wilson; executive director of student and school support Robin Garcia; and Paula Dannheim as principal of Hays STEAM Academy. She was the assistant principal.

The board also approved a $424,193 bid from Onyx General Contractors to build a restroom at the Permian High School baseball field.

Port a Potties were bought to the field for games. Officials said the cost is being driven by utilities. Plans also are to provide water to the concession stand.